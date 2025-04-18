Connect with us

Top Fuel’s Jasmine Salinas Sidelined While Seeking Additional Sponsor Support

Mark Rebilas photo

Jasmine Salinas, the driver of the Valley Services Scrappers Racing Top Fuel dragster, announced today that she will not be competing in the next few NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series events, including next week’s American Rebel Light NHRA Four-Wide Nationals near Charlotte. The decision to park her 12,000-horsepower dragster was tough, especially since she is currently ranked fifth in Top Fuel points standings. While Salinas has been actively seeking additional sponsor partners, she has yet to find the funds necessary to continue competing at this time.

Salinas will also miss upcoming races in Chicago and Epping, N.H., but hopes to return to the track in June. The team will be working hard to stay mentally sharp and hold on to the momentum they’ve been building this season. The Scrappers Racing team is one of only three teams that haven’t experienced a first-round loss so far this season. They are eager to return to racing as soon as possible and will be ready to go when funding becomes available.

“I’m definitely disappointed,” lamented Salinas. “Our team has really been coming together, and we are making incredible progress. We’ve been working really hard on trying to secure sponsorship in time before we had to sideline the operation. This is a tough reality of the racing business, but now is the time when you fight even harder for what you want. We’ve always been problem solvers. This is just a plot twist that we’ll get through together as a team.”

The Scrappers Racing Pro Stock Motorcycle, driven by Salinas’s sister Jianna Evaristo, will be back in action at the American Rebel Light NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway, just outside of Charlotte, next week.

This story was originally published on April 18, 2025. Drag Illustrated

