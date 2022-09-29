Top Fuel’s Buddy Hull Ready for NHRA Midwest Nationals

Top Fuel driver and team owner Buddy Hull, will add Gates Belts, Tillitt Collision Centers and KE Baker Trucking to his Vertex Roofing and General Contractors Top Fuel entry for this weekend’s NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technologies Raceway. Hull has qualified for each event he has entered in 2022 including the recent Menards Topeka Nationals in August. The second year professional Top Fuel driver opened the season qualifying for the historic Winternationals in Pomona, California, and made the field at the Spring Nationals in Houston, Texas. This weekend’s event, the fourth of the season for Hull, will see him continue to pursue his dream in one of the most extreme and exciting categories in all of motorsports with support from associate sponsors DFW RV Center, Lucky’s Diesel Shop, CamperLife Superstore, Roof 4 Vets and 1st Class Graphics.

‘We had a good weekend in Topeka and I am working to build my program step-by-step,” said Hull, who grew up in Central Illinois and is a third generation drag racer. “This is a great event since it is close to my hometown and we have added Gates Belts and Tillitt Collision Centers to our team. Gates will be with us for the rest of the season and into 2023 and I am excited to have Tillitt Collision Centers and KE Baker Trucking on my Top Fuel dragster for this St Louis race. Both Illinois-based companies are excited to be part of the NHRA national event at World Wide Technology Raceway.”

The former competitive powerlifter is making a name for himself in the business and sports world. The young team is still coming together on Hull’s own timeline and the aspiring full-time professional driver knows he must develop marketing relationships as well as team management skills to be successful. Hull has built several successful businesses including Vertex Roofing and General Contractors, so he is leaning on that experience as well as his passion for following his dreams.

“After Topeka we looked at all our parts and made the decision we could race in St. Louis with the continued help from Tim Wilkerson and my crew guys,” said Hull. “I have a great group of people working on this team and we are making sure we do everything first class. If we can’t come out and be competitive you won’t see me at the races. This weekend is another step in the right direction for our program.”

The addition of the Gates marketing program will continue through this season and into 2023 and provide the Top Fuel team with high quality timing belts. Tillitt Collision Centers operates three locations north of the St. Louis area and KE Baker Trucking runs their operation out of Murrayville, Illinois. Hull continues to talk with marketing partners about the 2022 season as well as the 2023 season on his Top Fuel team.

Hull will get his first crack at qualifying on Friday night with two more qualifying sessions scheduled for Saturday. Final eliminations are set to begin on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The race will be broadcast nationally on FS1.