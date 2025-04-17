Top Fuel Turns 1,000 With Celebrations in Order at American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

As the originator of four-wide drag racing, zMAX Dragway has been synonymous with historical moments in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, dating back to the first race at the Bellagio of Dragstrips in 2008.

Four-wide racing became reality in 2010 and 15 years later, zMAX Dragway will play host to another significant moment when the 1,000th Top Fuel race in NHRA history takes place at the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals on April 25-27.

Top Fuel first appeared at the 1963 NHRA Winternationals, with the legendary Don Garlits winning the first race. Six-plus decades and hundreds of races later, a magical moment will take place at zMAX Dragway during one of motorsports’ most unique spectacles.

Here’s a look at some memorable Top Fuel moments over the years at zMAX:

Spring 2010: The first official 4-Wide Nationals takes place, with Cory McClenathan picking up the win. McClenathan also won the 400th Top Fuel race 12 years earlier and will be in attendance this month in Charlotte.

Fall 2012: Top Fuel star and points leader Shawn Langdon earns his first career Top Fuel win. A championship and 19 more wins have followed.

Fall 2015: Antron Brown beats J.R. Todd in the Top Fuel final, the NHRA’s first-ever final round with two Black drivers. It was the 800th race in Top Fuel history.

Spring 2016: Brittany Force becomes the first female four-wide winner. Force also won the 900th Top Fuel race six years ago in Las Vegas.

Fall 2023: Mike Salinas becomes the first driver to run 300 mph to the 1/8-mile.

Fall 2024: Brown wins to take over the points lead for the first time since 2017. Brown went on to win his fourth championship.

Spring 2025: The winner of the 1,000th Top Fuel race will be crowned.

Will it be the likes of Brown, Langdon, Force or Doug Kalitta, who won the 500th Top Fuel race in 2002, getting the monumental win? Or will a star like Tony Stewart, Clay Millican, defending event winner Justin Ashley, Josh Hart, Jasmine Salinas or Ida Zetterström capture the landmark 1,000th?

One thing is certain: it will be a special and historic moment and weekend that no fan should miss. The celebrations will take place all weekend, on and off the track. Every 100th winner in Top Fuel history – including Garlits – will all be on hand in Charlotte, as the winners of 1st, 100th, 200th, 300th, 400th, 500th, 600th, 700th, 800th and 900th Top Fuel races will gather together for a special autograph session at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday with an event-exclusive hero card.

Milestone winners like Doug Herbert, Cory McClenathan will be featured guests on the Nitro Alley stage during the weekend. One of Garlits’ Top Fuel cars will do a special cackle before the first nitro qualifying session on both Friday at 3:30 pm. and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in a must-see moment, while Garlits and the car will also lead the SealMaster Track Walk on Sunday morning at 10:50 a.m.

Lastly, the winner of the 1,000th Top Fuel race in Charlotte will receive a special trophy and the Wally to close out a momentous weekend, with Garlits presenting the special trophy on the top end to the historic winner on Sunday.

The event, featuring the stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, will showcase spectacular action, starting with Friday night Primetime under the lights. After nitro at night, fans will be treated to the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge on Saturday, as the thrilling bonus race brings competitive racing – as well as a bonus purse and bonus points – to qualifying. That leads into Sunday eliminations, where winners will be crowned, including the 1,000th Top Fuel winner.

With an extreme sensory overload of nearly 50,000-horsepower of four nitro-burning machines blazing down zMAX Dragway, it’s an epic weekend from start to finish.

Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) claimed victories in 2024 and this year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 27.

Funny Car’s Hagan picked up his 50th win in Charlotte last year but repeating won’t be easy against a loaded field that includes points leader Jack Beckman, who took over driving duties for John Force last year, reigning world champ Austin Prock, Ron Capps, Phoenix winner Paul Lee, Gainesville winner Chad Green and Bob Tasca III.

Anderson continues to dominate in Pro Stock, winning twice and breaking records. Others to watch include KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn, who has also been to four straight finals in 2025, Erica Enders, Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Matt Hartford.

Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Herrera ruled 2024 and he won in Gainesville as the class returns for the first time since then with a talented pool of riders like Matt Smith, Richard Gadson, Jianna Evaristo, Angie Smith and Chase Van Sant.

The NHRA 4-Wide Nationals will also feature the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Series, Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock, Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown and the season-opener in Holley EFI Factory X. The first Summit Racing Equipment Jr. Drag Racing League Shootout of 2025 will also take place in Charlotte.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and much more. Race fans in Charlotte can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the event winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:30 and 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 25 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, April 26 at 12 and 2:15 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 27. Television coverage includes qualifying on FS1 at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday and then eliminations action at 6 p.m. ET to follow.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, please visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 800-455-3267. For more information about NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.

The Road to 1,000 Top Fuel races:

1: 1963 NHRA Winternationals – Don Garlits, winner

100: 1979 NHRA Mile-High Nationals – Kelly Brown, winner

200: 1987 Dallas NHRA Nationals – Darrell Gwynn, winner

300: 1993 Columbus NHRA Springnationals – Doug Herbert, winner

400: 1998 NHRA Mile-High Nationals – Cory McClenathan, winner

500: 2002 Dallas NHRA FallNationals – Doug Kalitta, winner

600: 2007 Atlanta NHRA Southern Nationals – Brandon Bernstein, winner

700: 2011 NHRA Mile-High Nationals – Spencer Massey, winner

800: 2015 NHRA Carolina Nationals – Antron Brown, winner

900: 2019 Las Vegas NHRA Nationals – Brittany Force, winner

