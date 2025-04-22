Top Fuel Turns 1,000: Latest Top Fuel Winner Tony Stewart Has Chance at History at American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

Tony Stewart, the 112th and latest winner in the NHRA’s Top Fuel ranks, now has a chance to make more history with a victory at the 1,000th Top Fuel race in NHRA history at this weekend’s American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at state-of-the-art zMAX Dragway.

Tony Stewart added to his Hall of Fame resumé with his first career Top Fuel victory at the most recent NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series event in Las Vegas. It was a noteworthy moment for the legendary racer who has won in nearly every form of racing and now Stewart will have a chance for another milestone moment in Charlotte.

The 1,000th Top Fuel race takes place in the unique four-wide style, some 62 years after the first Top Fuel race took place at the 1963 NHRA Winternationals. The legendary Don Garlits won that event and now another legend in Stewart will have the opportunity to pick up a significant and noteworthy victory in Top Fuel – all at the Bellagio of Dragstrips in Charlotte in his 12,000-horsepower Dodge//SRT Direct Connection dragster.

“To go be able to go back to Charlotte, where I’ve got a deep-rooted racing history, and as the previous race winner (in Las Vegas) is going to be a great feeling,” Stewart said. “It’s going to make going to Charlotte that much better, especially being the 1,000th Top Fuel race. Me being a part of the sport, going into their 1,000th race and knowing that NHRA’s 75th anniversary is next year and being a part of that in some capacity is really cool to be a part of and it’s awesome. I got to be a part of NASCAR’s 50th (anniversary), and I just know how important historic moments like these are.”

Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) claimed victories at the 2024 event and this year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 27. It is the fifth of 20 events during the 2025 season and it is loaded with special events to honor the 1,000th Top Fuel race, including a special trophy presented to the winner by Garlits on Sunday.

Will it be Stewart celebrating on the top end again? His track record in the wild, unpredictable and unique spectacle that is four-wide racing indicates he’s up for the challenge.

Stewart has performed well in the midst of the extreme sensory overload of nearly 50,000-horsepower thundering down four lanes at once and a second straight win this season, competing against standout talents like reigning world champ Antron Brown, Brittany Force, points leader Shawn Langdon, Doug Kalitta and Clay Millican would be another massive accomplishment.

The Vegas win pushed him to second in points and the team continues to gain confidence at an ideal time of the year.

“I feel like I’m very comfortable with the four-wide setup and for some reason, I’m very comfortable with it,” Stewart said. “I feel like I do a good job of paying attention to everything up on the line and I don’t let things distract me and that’s what you have to do in a four-wide. It’s a little more chaotic on the line and when you’re staging, but it’s something I’m comfortable with. (After winning a four-wide), it just makes you feel a little better going back-to-back with four-wide racing. I love these races and the best part of Charlotte is we get to do it at both Charlotte races this year.”

Every 100th winner in Top Fuel history – including Garlits – will all be on hand in Charlotte, as the winners of 1st, 100th, 200th, 300th, 400th, 500th, 600th, 700th, 800th and 900th Top Fuel races will gather together for a special autograph session at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday with an event-exclusive hero card.

One of Garlits’ Top Fuel cars will cackle before the first nitro qualifying session on both Friday at 3:30 pm. and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in a must-see moment, while Garlits and the car will lead the SealMaster Track Walk on Sunday morning at 10:50 a.m.

On track, fans will see spectacular action, starting with Friday night Primetime under the lights. After nitro at night, fans will be treated to the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge on Saturday, as the thrilling bonus race brings competitive racing – as well as a bonus purse and bonus points – to qualifying. That leads into Sunday eliminations, where winners will be crowned, including the 1,000th Top Fuel winner.

Funny Car’s Hagan picked up his 50th win in Charlotte last year but repeating won’t be easy against a loaded field that includes Jack Beckman, who took over driving duties for John Force last year, reigning world champ Austin Prock, Ron Capps, Phoenix winner and points leader Paul Lee, Gainesville winner Chad Green and Bob Tasca III.

Anderson continues to dominate in Pro Stock, winning twice in 2025 and breaking records. Others to watch include KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn, who has also been to four straight finals in 2025, Erica Enders, Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Matt Hartford.

Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Herrera ruled 2024 and he won in Gainesville as the class returns for the first time since then with a talented pool of riders like Matt Smith, Richard Gadson, Jianna Evaristo, Angie Smith and Chase Van Sant.

The NHRA 4-Wide Nationals will also feature the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Series, Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock, Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown and the season-opener in the Holley EFI Factory X category. The first Summit Racing Equipment Jr. Drag Racing League Shootout of 2025 will also take place in Charlotte.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and much more. Race fans in Charlotte can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the event winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:30 and 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 25 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, April 26 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 27. Television coverage includes qualifying on FS1 at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday and then eliminations action at 6 p.m. ET to follow.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, please visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 800-455-3267. For more information about NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.

This story was originally published on April 22, 2025.