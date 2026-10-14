Top Fuel Rookie Will Smith Looks For Dream Weekend in Dallas at Texas NHRA FallNationals

The first three races of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs have meant the best three events in Will Smith’s young Top Fuel career, as the standout rookie has come alive in the postseason.

He’s picked up six round wins to open the postseason in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, including his first final-round appearance, which bodes well for Smith as he heads to this weekend’s NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex.

It’s the finale of the massive 10-day Stampede of Speed at the historic facility and it’s an event Smith has had his eye on all year since becoming a full-time driver in the Top Fuel ranks. His 12,000-horsepower Scag Racing dragster has been dangerous in the Countdown, as Smith has vaulted to fifth in points, and he hopes to continue his strong run at a race he’s looked forward to the entire season.

“I’m really looking forward to being part of this spectacle in Dallas,” Smith said. “Last year I went to watch and it was just amazing. It’s one of my favorite races on tour as a fan and now I’m looking forward to competing at this event.

“I’ve been looking forward to this all year and I’m super excited about this event. Getting to be behind the wheel for the first time at Texas Motorplex, it’s going to be really exciting. I would love to take one of these Diamond Wallys home. That’s the goal for all of us on this team. We’ve come on strong and our performance is getting better and better with each race.”

Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Richard Gadson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won the highly coveted NHRA FallNationals cowboy hat and the Wally trophy last year and this year’s race will once again be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The weekend kicks off on Friday with two qualifying rounds and the thrilling “JEGS Friday Night Live,” featuring the popular “Battle for the Saddle.” More than $40,000 in bonus money is on the line for drivers in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle. The low qualifier under the lights on Friday night will net Top Fuel and Funny Car stars $15,000 each in bonus money, with $7,500 going to the quickest qualifier in Pro Stock and $5,000 in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

On Saturday, VP Racing Spirits Final Qualifying takes place during the final qualifying session. VP Racing Spokesperson Ida Zetterstrom will be joined by the VP Racing Mad Scientist mascot to represent the brand and their Twisted Sisters Texas Whiskey. All four pro classes will be competing for a “Speedy Armadillo” trophy as well.

That puts a lot on the line even before Sunday’s eliminations and Smith hopes to play a part in all of it. He’s made stellar progress in the Countdown as the team has dipped into the 3.60s, advancing to the semifinals in Rockingham and the final round in St. Louis. Each playoff race has been better than the next, which means the only thing left for Dallas is Smith’s first career win.

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That won’t come easy, as Top Fuel points leader Shawn Langdon has swept the first three playoff races and the last four events overall. He holds a commanding lead over the likes of Doug Kalitta, Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett, Maddi Gordon and Antron Brown, but Smith is confident his team can contend for the victory in Dallas.

“All of this is just validating the work of this team,” Smith said. “We’ve just been building on things all year. We just kept picking at it, trying to improve with each run and run a little better than we did the last time.

“If we continue that trajectory, I feel like the results will take care of themselves. If we can stay on track, I feel like we can compete for a win in Dallas. It’s going to be very, very hard to do, but we’re going to give it all we’ve got. The competition is definitely tough and everyone has stepped up their game. But we have the opportunity to keep going up (the standings), but the goal is to win and keep going with it.”

Prock picked up his first Dallas win last year before rolling to his second consecutive Funny Car title. This season, four-time world champion Matt Hagan currently leads the points, with Jordan Vandergriff sitting second.

Pro Stock standout Glenn won for the first time in Dallas last year en route to the world title. He won the regular season title and will try to track down points leader Greg Stanfield.

Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Gadson holds a slim points lead over teammate Gaige Herrera, while other top names include Matt and Angie Smith, John Hall and Ryan Oehler.

The Texas NHRA FallNationals will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the finale in Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown and Right Trailers Outlaw Street. Fans will also be treated to the JEG’s Allstars event, which pits sportsman racers from across the country against each other. The unique specialty race is back as a highlight of the 2026 Stampede of Speed at Texas Motorplex and is one of the most highly-anticipated sportsman events of the year.

Leading into the race weekend, fans can take head to the popular NHRA FanFest presented by Red Line Oil at Railyard Park in downtown Waxahachie on Thursday, where fans can meet and get autographs from the top stars in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and the JEGS Allstars.

Race fans at Texas Motorplex can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk, as well as the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans can congratulate the winners.

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Fans with reserved tickets with a pit pass get access to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction. They can see their favorite teams in action in the pits, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway with interactive displays, merchandise and food.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:15 and 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 16, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 18. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, leading into eliminations at 3 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex, call 800-668-6775 or visit tickets.texasmotorplex.com. For info about NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.

This story was originally published on October 14, 2026.