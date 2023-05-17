Top Fuel Pilot Austin Prock Riding Momentum into Chicago

Austin Prock and the Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet dragster team enter the Gerber Glass & Collision NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance as the most recent winners in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Top Fuel class moving them into fourth in the championship points standings.

Prock started the 2023 season with two quarterfinal finishes at the Gatornationals and Arizona Nationals before having a runner-up performance at the Winternationals. After a first quad exit at the Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas, Prock and the Montana Brand / RMT team turned things around with a dominating victory at the Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway. The victory, the fourth in Prock’s career and first in the four-wide format, would be a double-up for John Force Racing with Robert Hight and his team led by Prock’s dad Jimmy as crew chief and brother Thomas as co-assistant crew chief, claiming victory in the Funny Car class.

This weekend’s competition has added incentive for Prock and the Montana Brand team as they compete for the first time in the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge during Saturday qualifying. Their runner-up finish at the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California earned them a rematch against John Force Racing teammate Brittany Force, who they defeated in the semifinals. Performing in the race within a race not only earns drivers’ championship points at the end of the regular season but a chance at prize money as well.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in my Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist hotrod this weekend in Chicago. We are looking to pick up right where we left off in Charlotte,” Prock said. “The team did an outstanding job and I feel like we’re really hitting our strides. With our performance in Pomona, it allows us our first stab at the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge and gives us a chance to make some extra cash and gain valuable points. It’s going to be a great weekend of racing being back at a beautiful facility and we’re hoping to pack the stands.”

Prock’s history at Route 66 Raceway is short with only one appearance in his rookie 2019 season where he lost in the first round. A win this week would make him the first John Force Racing Top Fuel competitor to have ever won in Joliet.

The Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway starts with qualifying Friday at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday eliminations are set to begin at 11:00 a.m. Television coverage will be aired on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). The NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout will air Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET on FS1. Sunday eliminations are slated to begin on Sunday at 10:00 p.m. ET on FS1.