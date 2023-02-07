Connect with us

News

Top Dragster, Super Pro to Round Out World Series of Pro Mod Lineup

Published

Tara Bowker photo

Top Dragster and Super Pro have been added to the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod class lineup, race officials announced today. Along with the headlining $100,000-to-win Pro Modified main event, the WSOPM, March 3-5 at Bradenton Motorsports Park, will include the inaugural $hameless Racing Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational presented by Seminole Paving, the Xtreme Front-Wheel Drive Challenge, and the D H Davies Racing Factory Stock Classic. Limited tech cards are now available.

“At every race we’ve done, we’ve always found ways to add the local racers to our show,” said Wes Buck, founder and editorial director, Drag Illustrated. “The racers who compete in classes like Top Dragster and Super Pro support Bradenton Motorsports Park week in and week out. It’s only fair to welcome them in to be a part of the World Series of Pro Mod as we bring the stars of Pro Mod, Mountain Motor Pro Stock, XFWD, and Factory Stock to town.”

Top Dragster ($10,000 to win, winner take all) and Super Pro ($5,000 to win, winner take all) will both use the eighth-mile format. Entries will be capped at 36 for Top Dragster and 60 for Super Pro. In Top Dragster, 32 drivers will qualify for Sunday eliminations. Drivers who don’t qualify can fall into Super Pro, which will feature a 64-car field.

Racers interested in competing in Top Dragster or Super Pro at the WSOPM can register at https://tickets.thefoat.com/wsopm/event-241005/clear_cart-1.

