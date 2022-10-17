Top Alcohol Standout Jasmine Salinas Wins for Scrappers Racing in Texas

With a smile as big as the Texas sky above her, Jasmine Salinas powered her Pep Boys/Scrappers Racing Top Alcohol Dragster to victory today at the Texas NHRA FallNationals. The talented young driver is experiencing the best season of her burgeoning career despite experiencing several setbacks in the past few events. This is her first win at the historic Texas Motorplex, a feat achieved by fierce determination and her signature “never quit” attitude as she faced a host of stout competitors on her way to the winners circle.

“The Stampede Of Speed was a challenging weekend for us, but we got it done,” exclaimed J. Salinas. “We were sitting outside of the field at one point and finally got the car dialed in to secure the No. 3 spot. This field was so incredibly challenging this weekend but that’s what you’d expect when it’s getting down to the final few races for the Championship. Thank you to the Meyer Family and everyone at the Texas Motorplex for putting on an incredible event this week. I can’t wait to return next year!

“Thank you Pep Boys Auto Service & Tires, Weld Racing, NGK Spark Plugs, Lucas Oil, Valley Services, Impact Racing and Scrappers Racing for making this all possible and for your continued support this season. Looking forward to continuing to go further faster with you all. Thank you to my crew – Rich McPhillips Sr., Richie McPhillips Jr., Chris Kirvan and Andrew Waits. I couldn’t do this without you all.”

After struggling a bit in the first qualifying sessions, J. Salinas came back to lay down a scorching pass of 5.194-seconds at 278.41 mph, landing her in the No. 3 qualifier position for NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Top Alcohol Dragster eliminations where she would face Corey Michalek in the first round. Michalek had a slight starting line advantage, but J. Salinas managed to quickly outpace him and remain out in front for the round win.

In the second round, J. Salinas squared off against Alan Bradshaw who got the early lead at the line. J. Salinas chased Bradshaw down in her powerful McPhillips-tuned dragster with a pass of 5.237 at 277.42 to earn her way into the semifinals.

Lining up against Hunter Green in the third round of competition, J. Salinas knew that consistency would be the key to getting into the finals. Green left with a solid reaction time but he lost traction early as J. Salinas sped to the finish line with one of her best passes of the weekend, a 5.212 at 277.38.

Although this was the first time for J. Salinas to face Bradshaw, Green and Payne, the skilled Top Alcohol Dragster pilot would not let these unknown entities shake her concentration as she performed with confidence and consistency throughout the action-packed weekend.

In the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, Pro Stock Motorcycle up-and-comer Jianna Evaristo made strides on her Pep Boys/Scrappers Racing Suzuki. The dedicated rider raced to the best speed of her career in qualifying with an impressive pass of 6.877 at 198.65. Scrappers Racing team owner and Top Fuel pilot Mike Salinas made an early exit in eliminations when his Pep Boys/Scrappers Racing dragster launched too early giving Spencer Massey the first-round win.

Next, the Scrappers Racing team will travel to Las Vegas for the NHRA Nevada Nationals, October 27-30.