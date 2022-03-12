Top Alcohol Dragster’s Jackie Fricke Sponsored by Burnyzz at NHRA Gatornationals

NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Top Alcohol Dragster driver Jackie Fricke will don a new sponsor at the upcoming Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals. Burnyzz, a full service auto shop for new and classic cars, is sponsoring the fan favorite driver at this iconic event which will serve as the first national event of the season for Fricke and her team.

Burnyzz is owned by NHRA Top Fuel driver Josh Hart and his family. Located in Ocala, Fla., Burnyzz is affectionately known as “Hot Rod Heaven” thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities offering everything a car enthusiast could ask for – a new and classic car restoration shop, auto detailing, a high-tech service center and an innovative speed shop. While Hart may drive in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, he’s known for his dedication to sportsman racing. In fact, Burnyzz has been a longtime sponsor of Fricke’s nieces, Taylor Nobile and Tori Iacono.

“We can’t wait to represent Burnyzz this weekend in Gainesville for the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals,” said Fricke. “We appreciate everything that Josh (Hart) does to give back to the sportsman racing community. He never forgets where he came from. We are going to give it our all this weekend to make him and everyone at Burnyzz proud.”

Coming off of a close points battle in 2021 where Fricke landed second in the world, this seasoned driver is keeping her eye on the prize this year to land in the ultimate winners circle. After an off-season full of testing and tuning, including a full week of testing in Florida, the Top Alcohol Dragster pilot is prepared to face some tough competition this weekend thanks to car owner and crew chief John Finke.

The Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals kick off this Thursday, March 10 with the first round of alcohol qualifying scheduled for 4:00 p.m. For a complete schedule of events, visit NHRA.com.

