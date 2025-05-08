Top Alcohol Dragster to Compete for $15,000 at Cecil County Dragway

Some of the quickest and fastest nitro-injected A/Fuel dragsters and blown alcohol dragsters in the country are heading to Cecil County Dragway this weekend in the $15,000 Top Alcohol Shootout during the Strange Engineering Outlaw Street Car Shootout, May 9-10. It’s a rare opportunity for racers in the class to compete outside an NHRA national event or divisional race, and an even rarer chance to race for a big payday.

Two-time NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster world champion Megan Meyer is one of the drivers vying for the big money and bragging rights. She’s taken a step back from full-time competition in recent years to focus on family and business interests, but she jumps at the opportunity to compete in unique races like Cecil County’s Top Alcohol Shootout. She’ll drive the GUNK A/Fuel dragster owned and tuned by her father, Randy Meyer.

“I’ve been looking forward to this weekend for months,” said Meyer. “It’s been almost a year since I’ve been behind the wheel of my GUNK dragster, and almost two years since I’ve raced competitively, but this one is different. There’s money on the line, serious talent in the field that I used to race against in the NHRA, and a real chance to remind people what I’m capable of.”

Randy Meyer Racing is bringing two cars to Cecil County, as longtime Top Fuel crew member turned Top Alcohol Dragster driver Gary Pritchett will be back behind the wheel after a successful rookie campaign in 2024.

“This race gives us a chance to just go all out and have fun doing what we love,” said Pritchett, who made his Top Fuel debut last fall.

No stranger to competing in fields full of A/Fuel cars, recent first-time winner Brandon Greco will represent the blown alcohol contingent. The Pennsylvania native has competed in the class for more than 10 years and broke through to get his first national event win at the recent NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in his supercharged Spevco/Greco Automotive dragster.

Third-generation racer Megan Smith, driver of the Hartman Smith Racing A/Fuel dragster, and Maryland native Kelly Kundratic, driver of the Larry Cleary Racing A/Fuel dragster, are two more competitors who’ve shared that they’re racing in the Top Alcohol Shootout.

Along with $15,000 to win, $2,500 to runner-up, and round money all the way back to first round, the Cecil County Top Alcohol Shootout will award an NHRA Wally to the winner and custom trophies to the winner and runner-up.

The schedule features two qualifying sessions on Friday, one on Saturday, and eliminations to follow Saturday’s final qualifier.

NHRA announcer Brian Lohnes will be on the mic, adding his extensive knowledge of the class. The only way to watch the race live is by rolling through the gates at Cecil County.

This weekend’s classes also include the usual Strange Engineering Outlaw Street Car Shootout lineup – Pro 275, Limited Drag Radial, Ultra Street, 8.50 Index, Top Sportsman, 10.00 Index, 11.50 Index, Pro Dial, Pro Street, and Super Street.

For more info, visit www.CecilCountyDragway.com.

This story was originally published on May 8, 2025.