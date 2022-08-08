Top Alcohol Dragster Standout Jasmine Salinas Sponsored By WELD In Topeka

WELD, the fastest wheel brand on the planet, will be sponsoring NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Top Alcohol Dragster driver Jasmine Salinas at the Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmors at Heartland Motorsports Park this week. WELD Racing has been highly involved in NHRA drag racing for over 55 years, sponsoring some of the most beloved icons in the sport.

WELD is a performance-driven company that is firmly entrenched in the world of drag racing. WELD engineers build technologically-superior wheels using 21st-century technology while providing customers top-quality products, true craftsmanship and excellent customer service. The well-respected brand sponsors established racing teams as well as up-and-comers in the sport.

“We are thrilled to have WELD on the side of our Scrappers Racing Top Alcohol Dragster,” said Salinas. “They share our values of continuous improvement and dedication to the sport of drag racing at every level. Not to mention, their long-standing reputation for providing quality, high-performing products is pretty remarkable. I’m going to give it my all this weekend and I hope to turn on a lot of win lights for this incredible company.”

Salinas is currently fifth in the national NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Top Alcohol Dragster points standings. The talented driver started out her season with a triumphant victory in Gainesville after experiencing a horrific blowover at the same event in 2021. She scored her second win of the year at a regional event in Norwalk, Ohio earlier this year. Adding to her best-performing season to date, Salinas has amassed several final-round appearances and has qualified in the top half of every event she’s attended including a No. 1 qualifier start at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

Racing action for the Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor begins this Friday, August 12 with the first round of alcohol qualifying scheduled for 1:30 p.m. For a complete schedule of events, visit NHRA.com.