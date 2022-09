UPDATED: Drag Illustrated Top 8

When the Drag Illustrated Top 8 program was conceived in 2008, it was designed to acknowledge and reward drivers in all aspects of drag racing who achieved performances which placed them within the eight quickest or fastest competitors in each class worldwide. It was a lofty idea which required an inordinate amount of work, intense confirmation research and constant surveillance of all activity in the sport around the globe every week. Moreover, it was an effort never before undertaken by any individual or publication in the history of drag racing periodicals. However, Drag Illustrated made it happen.

– Bret Kepner

ATTENTION READERS & RACERS: The Drag Illustrated Top Eight lists do not include the eight quickest elapsed times or eight fastest speeds recorded in each class. The Lists also do not reflect the eight quickest or fastest vehicles. The DI Top Eight lists rank the quickest and fastest drivers in each Eliminator category. The DI Top Eight rankings do not necessarily reflect the current National or World Records of any association. For current official world records, consult the sanctioning body or racing organization. Listings are not subject to verification or confirmation by any other runs. A claim to any record may be made by submitting all pertinent information and a photo or scan of a timeslip to [email protected].

Performances recorded outside organized drag racing events are accepted in all classes except NHRA Pro Modified, NHRA Pro Stock, NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster, NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car, Extreme Pro Stock and X275 Eliminators. Testing results may be subject to additional scrutiny. Drag Illustrated reserves the right to refuse a claim for any reason.

“SMALL TIRE” CLASS LEGEND:

Outlaw 10.5 Eliminator: 10.5W rear tires; 3000 pound weight minimum.

Outlaw Drag Radial Eliminator: Any Drag Radial tires; no other rules.

Outlaw 275 Eliminator: 275 mm rear tires; no other rules.

X275 Eliminator: 275 mm rear tires; X275 association.



GREEN HIGHLIGHT INDICATES RECORD SET IN CURRENT CALENDAR YEAR.