TOP 8: “Silver Lightning” Is Now World’s Quickest Electric Vehicle

Denmark’s Hans Henrik-Thomsen also broke an ancient elapsed time mark. The rider of the Danish “Silver Lightning” motorcycle smashed Larry “Spiderman” McBride’s eight year-old 6.940 record for electric motorcycles with a spectacular 6.86 pass at England’s Santa Pod Raceway.

Using a new 350-volt LiPo powerpack in a Docol Top Fuel Bike chassis, the True Cousins team clocked a 7.08/185 at Sweden’s Mantorp Park earlier in the year but they improved at Santa Pod to a 6.86 at 195 to become the World’s Quickest Electric Vehicle. The Danes also scored the eighth-mile marks at 4.39/160. McBride remains the only electric drag racer over 200mph.

