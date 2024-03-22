Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tony Stewart Set to Compete at 64th NHRA Winternationals with Special Mobil 1 Anniversary Livery

Published

Tony Stewart, making his second career Top Fuel start and his first appearance in the NHRA Winternationals, will be celebrating Mobil 1’s 50th anniversary with a black and gold Mobil 1 Dodge//SRT Top Fuel dragster.

“I can’t express how excited I am to run the black and gold 50th Anniversary scheme for Mobil 1,” said Stewart. “It is a huge honor because I’m very passionate about Mobil 1. They’ve been a great partner since we got together in 2011 at Stewart-Haas Racing. They have been a part of everything I have done since then. When we decided to go to the Top Alcohol Dragster ranks last year, they were completely on-board with it. To now be able to move up to Top Fuel with them and help them celebrate their 50th Anniversary is something I’m honored to do and very proud to be a part of. I’m excited to drive the black and gold car, I think it’s going to look great. All Mobil 1 fans will really get into the scheme, so I think it’s going to be a great weekend.”

Stewart is tied for ninth in the Top Fuel standings, alongside Brittany Force and Clay Millican, trailing leader Shawn Langdon by 93 points. After being eliminated in the first round despite cutting an impressive 0.021 reaction time, Stewart is more than ready to step back into the cockpit for the historic Winternationals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

“I definitely feel better going into Pomona after getting through Gainesville,” he added. “I feel like I’ll be able to show up and just get to work, instead of worrying about the pomp and circumstance of that opening round and qualifying session.”

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.