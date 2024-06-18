Tony Stewart, Matt Hagan Gear Up for NHRA Virginia Nationals

Top Fuel’s Tony Stewart and Funny Car’s Matt Hagan prepare to compete in the special two-day NHRA Virginia Nationals. Set to take place on June 22-23 in North Dinwiddie, Virginia, the event promises thrilling action, with Stewart and Hagan eyeing their first victory at this storied track.

Tony Stewart, currently ninth in the Top Fuel standings and 253 points behind leader Doug Kalitta, is eager to make his mark in Richmond. This will be Stewart’s ninth career Top Fuel start and his first at the Virginia Nationals. In contrast, Matt Hagan, positioned fourth in the Funny Car standings and 117 points behind leader Austin Prock, brings a wealth of experience with 341 career Funny Car starts, including five at Virginia.

Stewart is not only chasing his first victory at the Virginia Nationals but also looking for his first win in Top Fuel. Hagan, on the other hand, seeks to build on his impressive record, having secured a No. 1 qualifier at the Virginia Nationals in 2022 with a track-record-setting run of 3.853 ET at 331.45 mph.

For Matt Hagan, the Virginia NHRA Nationals represent a homecoming. A native of Christiansburg, Virginia, Hagan’s local support is sure to be strong as he competes just 190 miles from his hometown. His 51 career event wins highlight his capability and drive to perform on his home turf.

Although this is Stewart’s first NHRA start in Richmond, he is no stranger to success in the area. With 35 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond Raceway and three wins under his belt (Fall of 1999, Spring of 2001, Spring of 2002), Stewart brings a wealth of racing experience to the NHRA circuit.

The Virginia NHRA Nationals will mark three qualifying sessions in one day. Stewart opened up on his thoughts on how this might affect his team.

“I honestly think our team is more than capable of handling it. On race day, they’re doing four rounds if they make it to the final,” said Stewart. “So, three rounds and having the time to prepare beforehand makes it not an issue as far as the teams are concerned. From a drivers standpoint, I like it better because I feel like I can get into more of a rhythm instead of having the sessions split between two days. I am looking forward to the format. It worked at the PRO Superstar Shootout, so I think that’s what helped the NHRA to come up with that idea for Richmond. We’ll be going back to a market we haven’t been to for a couple years, so hopefully this format helps with that and gives the fans the opportunity to see three rounds in one day.”

Matt Hagan, driver of the TSR Direct Connection Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car, spoke on the topic as well.

“I think it’s great to have three runs in a day. You’ll get a morning, mid-day, and evening run. It also keeps the fans engaged,” added Hagan. “Fridays are great, but a lot of people are working on Friday, so this gives an opportunity to really pack the house on Saturday and Sunday. I think the team will enjoy the format. Our guys are going fishing the day before for some more team camaraderie. It’ll put on a great show. The format will keep fans very engaged. Sometimes, there’s one session on Friday, so you’re in and out. It’s almost like a championship Sunday where you do four runs in one day and we’ve proven we can do four runs in one day. The guys will have to be in hustle mode, but they’ll get it done.”

Furthermore, this special event only feature the professionals of the NHRA Mission Food Drag Racing Series on Saturday and Sunday, bring an element of excitement to the weekend.

“I think it’ll be great. If you haven’t been to a drag race before or had the opportunity to watch the entire field of nitro cars make three runs, it is something you never get to see,” said Stewart. “Normally, it’s just two in a day. Even though fans get to see eliminations on Sunday, half the field is gone each round. I think it is a unique format. Saturday is always a huge day for NHRA racing and to have three rounds will make it a very special event for the fans.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The format will keep fans very engaged,” stated Hagan. “Sometimes, there’s one session on Friday, so you’re in and out. It’s almost like a championship Sunday where you do four runs in one day and we’ve proven we can do four runs in one day. The guys will have to be in hustle mode, but they’ll get it done.”

This story was originally published on June 18, 2024.