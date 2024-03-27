Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tony Stewart Makes First-Round Exit at Winternationals

Published

The 64th NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip was a weekend of intense competition and unexpected challenges, especially for Tony Stewart, the driver of the Mobil 1 Dodge//SRT Top Fuel Dragster. Despite showing promise and determination, Stewart faced a series of hurdles that ultimately led to an early exit from the event, highlighting the unpredictable nature of drag racing.

The weekend started with Stewart earning the No. 9 provisional qualifying position during Q1 on Friday, posting a time of 4.839 seconds at a speed of 148.95 mph. However, his attempt to improve his standing on Saturday during Q2 was thwarted by a timing system malfunction, resulting in an invalid run and a No. 13 qualifying position. Further complications arose when Q3 on Saturday was canceled due to weather, limiting Stewart’s opportunities to climb the rankings.

Come Sunday’s eliminations, Stewart faced Steve Torrence. Stewart’s run of 8.841 seconds at 76.15 mph was overshadowed by Torrence’s blistering 3.695 seconds at 336.65 mph, marking the end of Stewart’s campaign at the Winternationals.

“Steve is a strong competitor and that CAPCO team is one that has proven performance,” said Stewart. “They are multi-time world champions and you know if you have to line up against those guys, you have to be on your game. I feel really good from the driving side. Steve had a .061 reaction time and I cut a .068, so we were right in the ballpark there. Unfortunately, we smoked the tires about 100 feet out. I think we’re experiencing growing pains right now.

“As easy as it is to look at our team and all they accomplished last year and say ‘They should be right back where they left off,’ unfortunately it’s a different car. I’m 50 to 55 pounds heavier than my wife (Leah Pruett) and there are a couple other variables that are different with this chassis. It’s a tough challenge for Neal (Strausbaugh – crew chief) and Mike (Domagala – co-crew chief) right now to figure out what the car needs with me driving it. As far as the driving side goes, I’m getting more and more comfortable and gaining more confidence. I talked to Steve Torrence a lot before our first round. I feel like I’m respected in this class now and have been accepted by my other drivers and peers, so that’s important to me as a driver. From the performance side, it’s constantly a moving target. It’s part of what happens in motorsports. Neal and Mike are really smart guys, so I know they’ll figure it out. I love working with them and this whole team. It was awesome to be able to fly the black and gold colors for Mobil 1 and their 50th anniversary. I wish I could have taken them further through the day on Sunday,” Stewart added.

The event also marked a significant milestone for Stewart and his sponsor, Mobil 1, as they debuted a special black and gold livery to commemorate Mobil 1’s 50th anniversary. Stewart will run the special livery again at the NHRA FallNationals.

This story was originally published on March 27, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.