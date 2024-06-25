Tony Stewart and Matt Hagan Gear Up for Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

Racing enthusiasts are in for a thrilling weekend as Tony Stewart and Matt Hagan prepare to compete at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio. Both drivers, sponsored by Direct Connection, are set to make their mark in their respective categories, bringing high-octane excitement to Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park.

Coming into Norwalk, Stewart is positioned ninth in the Top Fuel standings, trailing leader Doug Kalitta by 293 points.

“I feel really good about where our team is at after Richmond,” said Stewart. “Even though we didn’t win that event, I look at it like finishing in the top four. We’re making good progress under tricky conditions. Norwalk will be similar conditions. We’re going to one of the best drag race promotors and their facility in the country. We’re going to sprint car country, so we’ll have a lot of fans there that I’m excited to see that will be supporting us. I’m looking forward to it.”

Hagan, a seasoned competitor in the Funny Car category, stands third in the rankings, 166 points behind Austin Prock.

“We have some positive momentum going into Norwalk,” said Hagan. “We have to get the car running on all eight cylinders and that’s been a challenge for us this season. Whenever we can turn the corner with that, I think we’ll really see the performance of the race car turn around. It’s not an easy task, but it still shows how strong of a team we are that we qualify in the bottom half of the field most of these races and fight our way through and are still sitting third in points. It’s not for a lack of hard work and effort, but we know that has to be our focus.”

Direct Connection, known for providing high-performance parts and technical expertise, is the primary partner for Stewart and Hagan this weekend. Catering to muscle car enthusiasts, Direct Connection offers “ready to run” parts straight from the factory, ensuring top-tier performance for all racing aficionados.

“We want to do a great job for Dodge,” said Stewart. “They’re a great partner with TSR on the nitro side. They were very supportive of our decision for Leah to step out and me to step in. They were the first ones to tell us they have our back and that they were with us, so we want to perform well for them. I feel like the results in Richmond make us a little more confident that we’re going down the right path and can have a good showing for them in their backyard.”

Hagan added, “Anytime we can get the Dodge folks out to the track and continue to build on that relationship, it’s great. Mark Whitney is amazing to work with. He’s a racer himself and goes to battle for us. We can’t thank Dodge and everyone behind the scenes enough. It take an army to do what we do and Dodge is a big piece of the puzzle to keep things moving forward out here. They’re a leader in the NHRA and in all of motorsports.”

The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals will mark Stewart’s 10th career Top Fuel start and his debut at Norwalk in this category. Stewart, eyeing his first victory and top qualifying spot in Norwalk, will drive the Top Fuel Dragster that propelled his wife, Leah Pruett, to victory last year. Stewart previously competed in Norwalk in the Top Alcohol Dragster class in 2023, securing the No. 1 qualifier before falling to teammate Matt Cummings in the second round.

For Hagan, this event represents his 342nd career Funny Car start and his 15th at Norwalk. With a track record that includes a win in 2018 and two No. 1 qualifiers in 2015 and 2017, Hagan is no stranger to success at this venue. He also holds the track record for elapsed time at 3.865 seconds, set on June 23, 2017.

Following their Semifinals appearances at the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals, both Stewart and Hagan have qualified for the #2Fast2Tasty Challenge at Norwalk. Hagan will face a rematch against Austin Prock, while Stewart goes head-to-head with Doug Kalitta.

Autograph Sessions and Appearances

Fans will have multiple opportunities to meet Stewart and Hagan:

Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge Autograph Session : Saturday at 11:30 a.m. EDT at the Mission Foods tent.

: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. EDT at the Mission Foods tent. Dodge Autograph Sessions : Friday from 4:45-5:15 p.m. EDT and Saturday from 1:15-1:45 p.m. EDT at the Dodge display.

: Friday from 4:45-5:15 p.m. EDT and Saturday from 1:15-1:45 p.m. EDT at the Dodge display. Tony Stewart Store Merchandise Trailer Signings: Hagan on Friday from 4:15-4:35 p.m. EDT, and Stewart in between Q1 and Q2 on Friday.

Additionally, Stewart’s crew chief, Neal Strausbaugh, will join the NHRA’s Hannah Rickards for a Fire Department Coffee with a Crew Chief Q&A session on Friday at 3:30 p.m. EDT on the NHRA stage.

This story was originally published on June 25, 2024.