News

Tony Schumacher Striving For Victory In SCAG Top Fuel Dragster

Published

Tony Schumacher, the driver of the SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel Dragster, continues to make his mark in the world of drag racing as he heads into the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio. With a career filled with impressive achievements, including a recent introduction into the Bristol Dragway’s Legends of Thunder Valley Hall of Fame, Schumacher remains an icon in the sport. 

At the 2022 Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Schumacher faced some tough competition. Despite qualifying 14th, he experienced a first-round exit, falling to Mike Salinas. Furthermore, Schumacher has not clinched victory in Norwalk since his triumph at the inaugural NHRA Norwalk Nationals in 2007.

Randy Gloede (middle) and Scott Schaefer (right) being interviewed at the 2022 NHRA Norwalk event

In the 2023 season, Schumacher has participated in eight races, securing one runner-up finish. Just two weeks ago, a the Thunder Valle Nationals, Schumacher qualified 10th and reached the quarterfinals, where he was defeated by Antron Brown.

Another one of Schumacher’s notable recent achievements this season was his runner-up finish at the NHRA New England Nationals in Bristol, Tennessee.

Tony Schumacher expresses his gratitude towards SCAG Power Equipment, emphasizing their commitment and support. 

“One year ago this weekend, Randy Gloede and Scott Schaefer of SCAG went to their first NHRA drag race,” said Tony Schumacher. “That was the first time they watched nitro cars go down the race track, and since then, the commitment they’ve made to this sport has just been absolutely incredible. We haven’t seen anyone take this great of a  stake in a long, long time, and this has all been within one year’s time. Truly a blessing to have a sponsor that falls in love with the sport so hard, and we look forward to going out there this weekend and kicking some butt. Our SCAG Top Fuel dragster is starting to perform better, and hopefully, we can make it a long race day this Sunday.”

