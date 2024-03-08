Tony Schumacher Sets His Sights on Victory at the 2024 NHRA Gatornationals

Tony Schumacher is looking forward to getting the 2024 NHRA season underway, which happens to be at one of his favorite tracks, Gainesville Raceway. Schumacher will be piloting the Leatherwood Distillery Top Fuel Dragster to kick off the season.

A five-time Gatornationals winner (2004, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2017) and an eight-time NHRA Top Fuel World Champion, Schumacher enters the 2024 season aiming for a record ninth series title. His history at Gainesville, combined with four runner-up finishes and three No. 1 qualifier positions, makes him a formidable competitor and a fan favorite.

The 2023 Gatornationals saw Schumacher showcasing his competitive edge, finishing in the quarterfinals after a commendable performance. This year, he returns with the backing of a new primary partner, Leatherwood Distillery, ready to add to his impressive legacy in Gainesville, where he leads the Top Fuel class in the number of wins.

“What a perfect place to start the season. Gainesville Raceway is one of my best tracks on tour. We’ve had a lot of wins there as the winningest team and I always love going there. Throughout the course of history, Gainesville has always been early on in the season and so, it’s just one of those events where you’re happy, things are just starting to get going, you’re building momentum, and, you’re in the beautiful state of Florida with the palm trees,” said Schumacher.

The Gatornationals also presents a unique opportunity for fans to get up close and personal with Schumacher and fellow competitor Ida Zetterström.

There’s always a huge, huge crowd; it’s a special place to race cars. I’ve been doing this a long time, so when I get excited to go to a race track, you know it’s a great track. It takes a lot to get me excited because this has been my job for so long, but Gainesville is one that I always look forward to,” added Schumacher.