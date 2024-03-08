Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tony Schumacher Sets His Sights on Victory at the 2024 NHRA Gatornationals

Published

Tony Schumacher is looking forward to getting the 2024 NHRA season underway, which happens to be at one of his favorite tracks, Gainesville Raceway. Schumacher will be piloting the Leatherwood Distillery Top Fuel Dragster to kick off the season.

A five-time Gatornationals winner (2004, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2017) and an eight-time NHRA Top Fuel World Champion, Schumacher enters the 2024 season aiming for a record ninth series title. His history at Gainesville, combined with four runner-up finishes and three No. 1 qualifier positions, makes him a formidable competitor and a fan favorite.

The 2023 Gatornationals saw Schumacher showcasing his competitive edge, finishing in the quarterfinals after a commendable performance. This year, he returns with the backing of a new primary partner, Leatherwood Distillery, ready to add to his impressive legacy in Gainesville, where he leads the Top Fuel class in the number of wins.

“What a perfect place to start the season. Gainesville Raceway is one of my best tracks on tour. We’ve had a lot of wins there as the winningest team and I always love going there. Throughout the course of history, Gainesville has always been early on in the season and so, it’s just one of those events where you’re happy, things are just starting to get going, you’re building momentum, and, you’re in the beautiful state of Florida with the palm trees,” said Schumacher.

The Gatornationals also presents a unique opportunity for fans to get up close and personal with Schumacher and fellow competitor Ida Zetterström.

There’s always a huge, huge crowd; it’s a special place to race cars. I’ve been doing this a long time, so when I get excited to go to a race track, you know it’s a great track. It takes a lot to get me excited because this has been my job for so long, but Gainesville is one that I always look forward to,” added Schumacher.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.