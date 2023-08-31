Connect with us

Tony Schumacher Set to Add Another Chapter to His Legendary U.S. Nationals History

Tony Schumacher’s achievements at the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals are nothing short of legendary.

Schumacher’s dominance at the U.S. Nationals is evident in his record. He’s a 10-time U.S. Nationals champion, having clinched titles in the years 2000, 2002 to 2004, 2006 to 2009, 2012, and 2016. His unwavering performance also saw him as the runner-up in 1996 and 2005, and he secured the No. 1 qualifier position on four occasions in 2005 to 2007 and again in 2014. Reflecting on 2022, Schumacher had qualified 13th but faced an early first-round exit against Mike Salinas.

In terms of milestones, Schumacher’s legacy in Indianapolis is underscored by his standing as the winningest Camping World Series driver with 10 U.S. Nationals victories. He debuted in the Top Alcohol Funny Car in 1995 and reached the final round the next year during his Top Fuel debut. The Schumacher name is synonymous with racing excellence, as Don Schumacher, Tony’s father and the team’s minority owner, recorded his first NHRA win during the 1970 U.S. Nationals race.

Fans looking forward to personal interaction with Tony are in for a treat. The DSR Performance Block Party, benefiting the Riley Children’s Foundation, will host an exclusive driver autograph session with Schumacher on Friday, Sept. 1, from 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. at 1681 E. Northfield Dr., Brownsburg.

Speaking with enthusiasm about his return, Schumacher, driver of the SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel Dragster, shared, “I love Indy. It’s where I got my start racing in Top Fuel. I’ve had so much success there, and nothing would be better than to have a good get-healthy weekend at a facility that’s been so good to me over the years. Our SCAG Top Fuel team is coming off of a beautiful test session where the car performed like it should. The crew is full of confidence, I’m full of confidence, and we feel good. It’s going to be a great weekend, and we’re ready to put on a great show.”

