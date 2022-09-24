Tony Schumacher, SCAG Power Equipment Ready to Mow Through NHRA Top Fuel in 2023 & Beyond

NHRA Top Fuel championship-contender Tony Schumacher and the Maynard Family Racing team announced today that they have renewed their partnership agreement with SCAG Power Equipment, an industry leader in commercial and residential riding, stand-on, and walk-behind lawn mowers, as well as professional and residential debris management equipment.

SCAG burst onto the NHRA scene in 2022 when it made its drag racing debut at the Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla. with Schumacher at the helm of the SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel dragster. The Mayville, Wis.-based organization was eager to partner with NHRA’s winningest Top Fuel driver when Schumacher announced his full-time return to the sport ahead of the 2022 season. What started as a seven-race primary/six-race co-primary one-year partnership, has now grown into a multi-year agreement with SCAG increasing their role to become a primary partner of the Maynard Family Racing Top Fuel team through 2025.

“The decision to not only continue, but expand upon our partnership with Tony Schumacher and the Maynard Family Racing team was an easy one,” explained Randy Gloede, President and CEO of SCAG Power Equipment, from the zMAX Dragway media center on Saturday morning at the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals. “NHRA was a new market for us and we looked at 2022 to be somewhat of a trial run. Our distributor and dealer network quickly capitalized on the value of our relationship with Tony through social media campaigns, appearances, trackside hospitality, midway interactions, and customer appreciation events.

“The NHRA fanbase includes a high percentage of property owners in need of outdoor power equipment, and SCAG is quickly becoming their brand of choice,” Gloede added. “Tony is an excellent ambassador of our brand, and we look forward to this continued partnership with the Maynard Family Racing team.”

In addition to becoming the principal backer of Schumacher’s DSR Performance-powered machine at the majority of NHRA events moving forward, SCAG will also increase their fan engagement through a robust appearance schedule that will feature Schumacher and the SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel dragster show car visiting SCAG dealers at several markets along the 22-race NHRA tour. Ahead of the Carolina Nationals race weekend, Schumacher visited Pointer’s Ace Hardware in Concord where he signed autographs, posed for photos, and chatted with NHRA fans. To close out the 2022 season, Schumacher has appearances scheduled in the St. Louis and Dallas markets leading into the NHRA Midwest Nationals, and Texas NHRA FallNationals. SCAG is also looking forward to increasing its marketing and merchandising campaigns throughout the SCAG dealer and distributor network in 2023 and beyond.

“Truly unbelievable how this program has grown,” said Schumacher, an eight-time Top Fuel world champion, who is currently in contention for the 2022 Camping World Series title. “Everyone has been so supportive and excited, and it feels like an actual family. After the Army left, I wondered who could ever fill those shoes and I made it clear that I didn’t want just ‘any old sponsor.’ We wanted a company that was truly behind us and excited about the partnership. That is what we have found with SCAG. Not only do they make phenomenal products, but the people behind the machines are amazing. From the production plants in Wisconsin, to the owners and employees of the dealerships, to the end users who I have the pleasure of meeting weekly. I feel extremely blessed to have this opportunity for the next several years.”

Joe and Cathi Maynard, who first started with the Schumacher-piloted team as sponsors before transitioning into an ownership role, are acutely aware of the significance of cultivating partner relationships, having been on both sides of the owner-sponsor dynamic.

“Moving from primary sponsorship to ownership has made Cathi and I very aware of the importance of a great partnering sponsor like SCAG,” explained Joe Maynard, referring to his and his wife’s unique perspective from having started in an associate-level support role and growing into a primary backer of the team, before taking on an ownership stake.

“Maynard Family Racing is excited for the new opportunity the SCAG and JCM teams will realize in the next few years, and the resultant successes we will achieve. My personal thanks to Randy (Gloede), and the SCAG organization for their commitment to Tony and JCM.”

Since embarking upon his return to the world’s fastest form of motorsports, Schumacher and the Maynard Family Racing/Don Schumacher Racing team have been successful in capturing a win in Seattle, Schumacher’s 86th overall, and a runner-up finish in Brainerd, Minn.

Schumacher will continue his bid for a ninth Top Fuel series title, and third zMAX Dragway Wally trophy, when qualifying for the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals resumes at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 24.

For more information about the free and open-to-the-public SCAG events featuring Schumacher and the SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel dragster, please visit the Maynard Family Racing website.