Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tony Schumacher Returns To Complete ‘Unfinished Business’ At Las Vegas Four-Wide

Published

Tony Schumacher advanced to the final quad at the 2022 Las Vegas Four-Wide event, but this year he’s ready to seal the deal on Sunday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. 

“I’ve won at Vegas a lot but have never won a four-wide trophy from either there or Charlotte,” said Schumacher. “I will say, the last time that Zippy (Mike Neff) and I raced together at the Vegas four-wide event, we were literally in the lead in the finals when the car shut off. So, we’re continuing with our theme of ‘we have some unfinished business’ this weekend.”

While Schumacher is the most successful driver in NHRA Top Fuel history, he has yet to hoist a four-wide Wally trophy. He’s come close; finishing as the runner-up in 2012 and 2017 in Charlotte, in addition to advancing to the final quad in Vegas in 2018 and 2022

“This year, we’ve gotten better with each race, and now we finally have a car that all of us, including I’m pretty sure many of our opponents, can see the true potential,” Schumacher said. “We made it down the track all four times in Pomona. Now we have a tune-up that we just need to nip at. We have four qualifying runs this weekend, which is important. Some of the tracks where you only get three, you’re always one run down, and for a new team like ours, you need those four runs. So, everything is looking fantastic for this weekend. Weather is looking excellent, Vegas is always a great track.”

As a matter of fact, Schumacher leads the Top Fuel class in the number of victories (eight) at LVMS. Plus, the driver of the SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel Dragster leads the class in number of No. 1 qualifiers (11) at LVMS.

“Pomona, man, that was a hell of a race; lost by 15-thousandths of a second, got us a good car,” stated Schumacher. “Zippy and I, we left there saying, ‘we made it down the track four times, we’re in a really good spot.’ We finally found the pieces that all fit together, and now we’ve just got to start adjusting them to go quicker with each run. We’re in a good, good spot going into this race. But, we’re not ignorant; we know we’ve got some really strong opponents, but we’re one of them now.”

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

The Wes Buck Show

Megan Meyer Isn’t Done Yet – The Wes Buck Show EP. 297

Drag racing’s No. 1 talk show returns to break down all the latest news and hottest topics in the sport of drag racing. Each...

1 day ago

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.