Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tony Schumacher Proud to Represent His Father Don Schumacher with Tribute Car at Home Track During NHRA Route 66 Nationals

Published

Tony Schumacher is gearing up for a big and sentimental weekend at the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals Presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway.

Schumacher, a four-time winner of the Route 66 NHRA Nationals, boasts victories in 2003, 2008, 2013, and 2015, along with a runner-up finish in 2010. He has also secured the No. 1 qualifier spot six times at this event, in 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2012. His overall performance at Route 66 Raceway is equally impressive, with five event wins, two runner-up finishes, and seven No. 1 qualifiers, making him one of the most successful drivers at this venue.

Reflecting on his recent performances, Schumacher qualified 15th and experienced a first-round exit at the 2023 Route 66 NHRA Nationals, being defeated by Austin Prock. In his last event at Charlotte 1, he qualified 13th but also faced a first-round exit against Clay Millican and Billy Torrence. Despite these setbacks, Schumacher has shown promise this season with a runner-up finish and a specialty race win at the Phoenix Mission Foods Challenge, demonstrating his potential for success.

With a career spanning 560 races, 86 wins, and 88 No. 1 qualifiers, Schumacher remains a formidable competitor in the Top Fuel class. As a Chicago native now residing in Austin, Texas, Schumacher considers Route 66 Raceway his home track. This year’s event holds special significance as it marks his first return to the Schumacher family’s home facility since the passing of his father, Don Schumacher, who lost a hard-fought battle with cancer in December.

In tribute to his late father, Schumacher will campaign a ‘Don Schumacher’ throwback livery on his JCM Racing Top Fuel dragster throughout the race weekend. This special paint scheme will be unveiled during a Celebration of Life ceremony hosted by the Schumacher family on Friday, May 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The livery pays homage to the 1970 Plymouth Funny Car that Don Schumacher piloted to victory at the NHRA U.S. Nationals that same year.

Schumacher, the winningest Top Fuel driver in Chicago history, shares this honor with Antron Brown and Jeg Coughlin Jr. for the most wins in the Mission Foods Series at the Joliet facility. He also leads the Top Fuel class in the number of No. 1 qualifiers at Chicago.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Schumacher during a Don Schumacher tribute autograph session on Friday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Schumacher Family Tent.

“It’s year two of us returning to Route 66 Raceway, and that’s just fantastic. I can’t even believe such a beautiful stadium ever went away in the first place. I’m driving a throwback of one of my dad’s old cars, and it’s going to be spectacular. I’m super proud to represent him and his legacy and drive this car this weekend. I know there’s going to be hundreds of people from Schumacher Electric coming out. They’ve been like family to me for 40 years and I’m really excited to see them,” said Schumacher. “Our car is getting better and better, but it’s time for us to win one of these, and I couldn’t think of a better time than this weekend to get our first win of the season in front of a hometown crowd.”

This story was originally published on May 16, 2024. Drag Illustrated

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.