Tony Schumacher Prepared to Thrive on Hot Track at Summit Motorsports Park

Eight-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Tony Schumacher is gearing up to race at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio, this weekend. Schumacher, driving the Waltrip Brewing Co./Leatherwood Distillery Top Fuel Dragster, is eager to take on the competition at America’s race track.

Schumacher has a notable history at this event, having won the inaugural NHRA Norwalk Nationals in 2007. Last year, he qualified 12th and faced a first-round exit against Austin Prock. In his last event in Richmond, Schumacher qualified 13th and made it to the quarterfinals, where he was defeated by Antron Brown after overcoming Shawn Reed in the first round.

The 2024 season has been strong for Schumacher, with nine races under his belt, one national event win, two runner-up finishes, and a Mission #2Fast2Tasty win. Over his illustrious career, Schumacher has competed in 564 races, securing 87 wins and 88 No. 1 qualifiers.

Reflecting on his recent performance, Schumacher said, “We’ve had a heck of a run these last three races, going to the finals in Epping, winning Bristol. Virginia was really hot and we’re going to another hot track this weekend, and those are my favorite. They’re brutal, and it’s uncomfortable getting in a car under those conditions, but that’s what I love about them the most. You really have got to cowboy up. We’re headed to America’s race track. I’m looking forward to the fans, the fireworks, and a great show by us racers.”

Schumacher’s determination and skill will be on full display as he aims for another win at the Norwalk Nationals, promising fans a thrilling and unforgettable experience.

This story was originally published on June 27, 2024.