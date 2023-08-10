Tony Schumacher Looking To ‘Make Moves’ In Topeka

Tony Schumacher, driver of the SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel Dragster, is ready to make moves at Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor.

Schumacher has previously found success at Heartland Motorsports Park. In 2010, he hoisted a Wally – then “The Sarge” was 2013’s runner-up and ook the pole position twice in 2011 and 2017.

In 2022, Schumacher locked the 12th spot in qualifying at Menards NHRA Nationals, torching the tree against Doug Kalitta in round one of eliminations. However, in round two of eliminations, Schumacher saw Steve Torrence snag the win light.

Reflecting on Sonoma, Schumacher qualified 11th, with Josh Hart edging him out in a nail-biting round-one showdown.

Still, it’s Topeka where Schumacher’s made some magic. His blistering 3.660 E.T. at Heartland Motorsports Park in 2017 remains untouched, a testament to the horsepower under the hood of the SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel Dragster.

Schumacher said, “Even though we can all get into the Countdown, no one wants to get in by default. We want to get in by earning our spot in the top 10, and we have three races left to do that. We’re way, way too good of a team to be sitting in the spot that we’re sitting in. We need to step it up and make moves right now. After Sonoma, we showed some signs of life in the power level and the clutch; everything is working so let’s put all that together, bring it to Topeka, and start earning our way back into the top 10.”