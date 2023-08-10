Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tony Schumacher Looking To ‘Make Moves’ In Topeka

Published

Tony Schumacher, driver of the SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel Dragster, is ready to make moves at Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor.

Schumacher has previously found success at Heartland Motorsports Park. In 2010, he hoisted a Wally – then “The Sarge” was 2013’s runner-up and ook the pole position twice in 2011 and 2017.

In 2022, Schumacher locked the 12th spot in qualifying at Menards NHRA Nationals, torching the tree against Doug Kalitta in round one of eliminations. However, in round two of eliminations, Schumacher saw Steve Torrence snag the win light.

Reflecting on Sonoma, Schumacher qualified 11th, with Josh Hart edging him out in a nail-biting round-one showdown.

Still, it’s Topeka where Schumacher’s made some magic. His blistering 3.660 E.T. at Heartland Motorsports Park in 2017 remains untouched, a testament to the horsepower under the hood of the SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel Dragster.

Schumacher said, “Even though we can all get into the Countdown, no one wants to get in by default. We want to get in by earning our spot in the top 10, and we have three races left to do that. We’re way, way too good of a team to be sitting in the spot that we’re sitting in. We need to step it up and make moves right now. After Sonoma, we showed some signs of life in the power level and the clutch; everything is working so let’s put all that together, bring it to Topeka, and start earning our way back into the top 10.”

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.