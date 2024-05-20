Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tony Schumacher Honored Late Father with ‘Don Schumacher’ Tribute Car in Chicago

Published

A meaningful weekend at the NHRA Route 66 Nationals at Route 66 Raceway came to an end in the first round Sunday for eight-time NHRA Top Fuel world champion Tony Schumacher. The Chicagoland native turned Austin, Texas, transplant paid tribute to his late father, iconic team owner and former driver Don Schumacher, with a special livery on his JCM Racing Top Fuel dragster. It was Schumacher’s first time back at the family’s home track since his father passed in December following a hard-fought cancer battle.

Before on-track action began on Friday, Schumacher unveiled the special JCM Racing ‘Don Schumacher’ tribute dragster during a Celebration of Life ceremony hosted by the Schumacher family. The livery paid homage to the 1970 Plymouth Funny Car the elder Schumacher piloted when he won the NHRA U.S. Nationals that same year. 

In the first qualifying session, Schumacher just missed out on bonus points when he posted a 3.855 E.T. at 324.83 MPH to go straight to the No. 4 spot. Schumacher and co-crew chiefs Mike Neff and Jon Schaffer stepped up to a 3.779 E.T. at 328.22 MPH in the favorable conditions that Friday evening’s second session presented. He struggled to get down the track in the hot conditions during Saturday’s two qualifying sessions, but the 3.779-second effort from Friday put Schumacher in the No. 8 position on the final qualifying order.

Schumacher paired up with No. 9 qualifier Dan Mercier in the first pair of the opening round of eliminations on Sunday morning. The five-time Chicago winner took a slight starting line advantage over Mercier, but he lost that advantage by the time the two reached the finish line. Schumacher finished with a 3.967 E.T. to Mercier’s 3.876 E.T. He attributed the downturn in performance to an issue with the burnout.

“We’re trying to use all our bad luck up at the beginning of the year,” Schumacher said. “That’s a really unfortunate one because we literally murdered it on the burnout. I rolled too far forward. When I hit the throttle, it just didn’t spin the tires, which heats up the clutch. It was still on a nice run, but it locked the clutch up and spun the tires a little bit. Those are the runs where you need the other guy to suffer and have a problem, but he didn’t and went out and beat me. Thankfully, the guys are doing a great job. The car really performed well this weekend. You end up doing something stupid like that and it cost us the race. We’ll learn from it.”

While Schumacher never lacks motivation to turn on win lights, he had a little extra drive and determination to put the JCM Racing dragster in the winner’s circle at Chicago. He wanted to get another win in memory of his father.

“It was just a fantastic weekend with all the friends and family and everyone from Schumacher Electric and all the people that loved my dad so much,” Schumacher said. “It was nice to hear all the thankfulness that people gave from him guiding them through this racing world. It was just awesome to represent him with this tribute car. I can’t believe we didn’t win this trophy.”

Schumacher and the JCM Racing Top Fuel team will continue the pursuit for their first win of the season May 31-June 2 at the NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway, where Schumacher was the 2024 event runner-up.

This story was originally published on May 20, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.