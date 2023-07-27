Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tony Schumacher Going Into Sonoma With ‘Great Race Car’

Published

Tony Schumacher, the driver of the SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel Dragster, prepares to take on the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals. 

NHRA Sonoma Nationals has always been a special race for Tony Schumacher, and with two event championships under his belt (2007, 2008), he is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with. Not to forget, his impressive five runner-up finishes (1999, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2018) and two No. 1 qualifier titles (2006, 2011) further solidify his reputation as the winningest Top Fuel driver.

Recapping the 2022 NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Schumacher demonstrated his resilience and tenacity despite facing stiff competition. Qualified 13th, he displayed immense skill but ultimately had a first-round exit, meeting Steve Torrence in E1. 

The recent event in Seattle proved to be another test of skill for Schumacher. Qualifying 12th, he showcased his confidence but faced a first-round exit, losing to Justin Ashley in E1. Nonetheless, Schumacher and his team have been continuously refining their approach and honing their performance for the upcoming Sonoma Nationals.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the Sonoma track, Schumacher shared, “Sonoma is a great track, and I’m super excited to be back there once again; it’s one of my favorites. The crowd is so huge, and the track does such a good job getting people in and packing the place. More importantly, we feel that we are going in there with a great race car. We had a tough match in Seattle, might have beaten some of the other cars, but Sonoma we are going to take everything that we learned in Seattle and come right off the trailer ready to kick some butt.”

As the date for the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals draws near, Tony Schumacher’s fans, sponsors, and fellow competitors are eager to witness the incredible performance that he is renowned for. 

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.