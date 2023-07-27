Tony Schumacher Going Into Sonoma With ‘Great Race Car’

Tony Schumacher, the driver of the SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel Dragster, prepares to take on the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals.

NHRA Sonoma Nationals has always been a special race for Tony Schumacher, and with two event championships under his belt (2007, 2008), he is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with. Not to forget, his impressive five runner-up finishes (1999, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2018) and two No. 1 qualifier titles (2006, 2011) further solidify his reputation as the winningest Top Fuel driver.

Recapping the 2022 NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Schumacher demonstrated his resilience and tenacity despite facing stiff competition. Qualified 13th, he displayed immense skill but ultimately had a first-round exit, meeting Steve Torrence in E1.

The recent event in Seattle proved to be another test of skill for Schumacher. Qualifying 12th, he showcased his confidence but faced a first-round exit, losing to Justin Ashley in E1. Nonetheless, Schumacher and his team have been continuously refining their approach and honing their performance for the upcoming Sonoma Nationals.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the Sonoma track, Schumacher shared, “Sonoma is a great track, and I’m super excited to be back there once again; it’s one of my favorites. The crowd is so huge, and the track does such a good job getting people in and packing the place. More importantly, we feel that we are going in there with a great race car. We had a tough match in Seattle, might have beaten some of the other cars, but Sonoma we are going to take everything that we learned in Seattle and come right off the trailer ready to kick some butt.”

As the date for the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals draws near, Tony Schumacher’s fans, sponsors, and fellow competitors are eager to witness the incredible performance that he is renowned for.