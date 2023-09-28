Connect with us

News

Tony Schumacher Gears Up for NHRA Midwest Nationals

Published

The stage is set for the NHRA Midwest Nationals, and Tony Schumacher is ready to continue improving in his SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel Dragster. Currently holding the 10th spot in the Countdown to the Championship Ranking, he is laser-focused on clinching another St. Louis victory.

With an impressive track record at the NHRA Midwest Nationals, Schumacher’s history includes being a two-time event champion (2006, 2010) and a three-time runner-up (1999, 2008, 2016). Furthermore, his performance in 2020 saw him as the No. 1 qualifier.

The previous year’s NHRA Midwest Nationals saw Schumacher qualifying sixth and advancing to the quarterfinals, taking down Leah Pruett in round one before being narrowly edged out by Shawn Langdon in round two. His last outing at Charlotte 2 replicated the sixth qualification spot; however, an early exit in round one post a showdown with Shawn Langdon only fuelled his determination for the upcoming Nationals.

Speaking on the preparation for the upcoming race, Tony Schumacher stated, “Obviously, we didn’t want to go out first round in Charlotte but I’m super excited about our progress. The car is finally running great, and we’re still in the top 10. I’m not sure that we will be running for a championship, but we’re still trying to get up as high as we can in the standings because at the end of the day, the lower that number is, the better you are. I feel confident that this weekend is going to be a great one, and hopefully we can finish Sunday holding our first Wally trophy of the year.”

