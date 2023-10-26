Tony Schumacher Gears Up for High Stakes at the NHRA Nevada Nationals

As the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series heads into its pivotal stages, Tony Schumacher, the accomplished driver of the SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel Dragster, is prepared to showcase his skill at the eagerly anticipated NHRA Nevada Nationals, held at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from October 27-29.

With a legendary career that has witnessed extraordinary triumphs, Schumacher, affectionately known in the racing community as “The Sarge,” is no stranger to the pressures and high stakes typical of this championship phase. Holding an impressive track record, he is a four-time event champion (2005, 2006, 2008, 2010) and a seven-time No. 1 qualifier at the Nevada Nationals. His overall performance at The Strip is unparalleled, crowned by eight event championships and marked by consistent, powerhouse racing.

Reflecting on his journey, Schumacher shares, “Vegas has been an amazing track for our team. I’ve won here several times and I’ve also been fortunate to have been able to lock up championships at Vegas, too. We enjoy coming to Vegas for so many reasons though. There’s so much to do and The Strip is one of the nicest facilities on the schedule.”

Despite a challenging season, including a first-round exit in Dallas, Schumacher’s spirits and dedication remain unshaken. Currently ranking 9th in the Countdown to the Championship, he acknowledges the heightened intensity and unpredictability that characterizes the remaining races: “Also, it’s crunch time, which makes it all the more entertaining for the fans. We will start to see the championship decided here. Teams will step up out of necessity. Some teams will implode. It just comes with the pressure.”

Fans are invited to engage with Tony Schumacher during the NHRA Nevada Nationals Fanfest driver autograph session at the Fremont Street Experience on Thursday, October 26, between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. It’s a golden opportunity for enthusiasts to interact with a living legend, garner autographs, and gain insights into the electrifying world of drag racing.

The SCAG Power Equipment team is optimistic about harnessing the energy and excitement of Las Vegas to fuel Tony’s pursuit of victory.