Tony Schumacher Aims to Claim Four-Wide Wally Trophy at NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals is approaching quickly, and Tony Schumacher is looking to claim his first four-wide Wally trophy in his SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel Dragster. The event, which is stop number five of 21 on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series tour, takes place at zMAX Dragway outside Charlotte, North Carolina, from April 28-30, 2023.

Schumacher has an impressive record at zMAX Dragway, with two event championships, four runner-up finishes, and one No. 1 qualifier. However, he has yet to claim a four-wide Wally trophy, finishing as the runner-up in 2012 and 2017 in Charlotte and advancing to the final quad in Las Vegas in 2018 and 2022.

Schumacher is optimistic about his team’s performance, despite recent first-round exits at the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals and other events. “We’ve now had two race weekends in a row where our SCAG Top Fuel dragster has performed well, but we’ve just come up short on race day,” said Schumacher. “Our record may not look so great on paper at the moment, but I don’t think that is indicative of where this team is truly at, performance-wise. The tables will turn, and soon we’ll be on the good side of these close races; I have no doubt.”

Schumacher has competed in 538 races, earning 86 wins and 88 No. 1 qualifiers, making him the most successful driver in NHRA Top Fuel history. He is looking forward to the challenge of claiming a four-wide Wally trophy at zMAX Dragway.

The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals is an important event for Schumacher, and he is hoping to make history by claiming his first four-wide Wally trophy. “I’m really excited about getting back to Charlotte for the four-wide race,” said Schumacher. “It’s been a good track for us over the years, and we’ve been to a couple of finals there in the four-wide format. It’s one of the few things that we haven’t accomplished yet, so that would be really special if we could get it done this year.”

Schumacher and his team will have a chance to achieve their goal at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals from April 28-30, 2023, at zMAX Dragway.