Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tony Schumacher Aims to Claim Four-Wide Wally Trophy at NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

Published

The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals is approaching quickly, and Tony Schumacher is looking to claim his first four-wide Wally trophy in his SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel Dragster. The event, which is stop number five of 21 on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series tour, takes place at zMAX Dragway outside Charlotte, North Carolina, from April 28-30, 2023.

Schumacher has an impressive record at zMAX Dragway, with two event championships, four runner-up finishes, and one No. 1 qualifier. However, he has yet to claim a four-wide Wally trophy, finishing as the runner-up in 2012 and 2017 in Charlotte and advancing to the final quad in Las Vegas in 2018 and 2022.

Schumacher is optimistic about his team’s performance, despite recent first-round exits at the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals and other events. “We’ve now had two race weekends in a row where our SCAG Top Fuel dragster has performed well, but we’ve just come up short on race day,” said Schumacher. “Our record may not look so great on paper at the moment, but I don’t think that is indicative of where this team is truly at, performance-wise. The tables will turn, and soon we’ll be on the good side of these close races; I have no doubt.”

Schumacher has competed in 538 races, earning 86 wins and 88 No. 1 qualifiers, making him the most successful driver in NHRA Top Fuel history. He is looking forward to the challenge of claiming a four-wide Wally trophy at zMAX Dragway.

The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals is an important event for Schumacher, and he is hoping to make history by claiming his first four-wide Wally trophy. “I’m really excited about getting back to Charlotte for the four-wide race,” said Schumacher. “It’s been a good track for us over the years, and we’ve been to a couple of finals there in the four-wide format. It’s one of the few things that we haven’t accomplished yet, so that would be really special if we could get it done this year.”

Schumacher and his team will have a chance to achieve their goal at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals from April 28-30, 2023, at zMAX Dragway.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

The Wes Buck Show

Tom Gunner aka “Jimmy Dale” – The Wes Buck Show EP. 298

Drag racing’s No. 1 talk show returns to break down all the latest news and hottest topics in the sport of drag racing. Each...

April 19, 2023

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.