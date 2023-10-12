Tony Schumacher Aiming For Wally at Home Track During Texas FallNationals

Tony Schumacher, driver of the SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel Dragster, is gearing up to continue his and his team’s recent improvement at the Texas NHRA FallNationals.

Schumacher is currently ninth in the Top Fuel standings and 185 points out of first place and is hoping to improve this weekend. The Texas FallNationals have traditionally been a winning event for Schumacher, with six event wins, a runner-up finish and three no. 1 qualifiers. However, last year he met Antron Brown in the first round, which afforded him an early exit.

For Schumacher, the Texas Motorplex is more than just another race track—it’s home. Residing in Austin, Schumacher carries a special connection to this particular venue. This was further solidified in 2020 when he was honored as a Texas Motorplex Legend, only the second individual to receive this recognition since its inception in 2019. With six wins at the Texas Motorplex, Schumacher stands as the winningest Top Fuel driver in the venue’s esteemed history.

Schumacher began his remarkable journey in Dallas in 1999, claiming his first NHRA national event win. The same year marked the beginning of his reign, securing the first of his eight championships.

Reflecting on the recent events, Schumacher remarked, “We had an amazing car in St. Louis, possibly even one that could’ve won the race. However, engine issues before the semis hindered our chances. Despite these setbacks, our performance remains unshaken. We encountered some broken parts, but we’re resilient. The momentum we carry into the Dallas race is palpable, and with it being my home track, the excitement is tenfold. Friends and family will be in attendance, adding to the motivation. My history at Dallas speaks volumes, and I’m eager to add another Fall Nationals champion’s cowboy hat to my collection.”

The stage is set. Schumacher is ready. The Texas NHRA FallNationals promises exhilarating action, and with competitors like Tony, spectators are in for a treat.