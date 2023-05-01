Connect with us

Tommy Plott Captures Silver State/Wiseco Performance $100,000 at the Spring Fling

The last day at the Strange Engineering Spring Fling presented by Optima Batteries at GALOT Motorsports Park saw the continuation of the Silver State/Wiseco $100,000 event.

The five drivers on the ladder included Robert Holton, Tommy Plott, Cory Gulitti, Donovan Williams, and Stace Shrawder. Holton turned it just two thousandths red to Plott, while Gulitti and Williams were separated by one thousandth on the tree. Gulitti crossed the stripe first by .006 to break out by one thousandth while Williams put it dead-on four. Shrawder had the bye.

In the semifinals, Shrawder had a .007 advantage off the line against Plott but broke out .009 for the loss. Williams was .013 on the solo shot, earning lane choice in the final against Plott.

Plott won the MVP award at the first Spring Fling GALOT in 2017. After three runner-up finishes at the GALOT Flings since then, Plott finally secured a win in the $100,000 event. It was his second Fling event win following a $40K win at Bristol in 2013. He was .001 to Williams’ .014, taking .015 at the stripe.

The Fling Team selected Will Holloman to be the Spring Fling MVP and he was presented the $1,000 bonus and the Todd’s Extreme custom-painted Impact Racing helmet. Holloman’s driving, $15,000 win, and 24 round wins over the course of three events earned him the award.

The next stop for the Fling Race Series is the JEGS Summer Fling in Columbus, Ohio the week of September 6-10 where the 64-Car $100,000 All-Star Shootout will be contested, in addition to three $30,000 races.

The Fling season will conclude at the RAD Torque Systems Fall Fling in Bristol, Tennessee September 26-30 for $30K-$100K-$30K. On May 17th at 1 p.m. EST, 425 pre-entries will open on BracketRaces.com. The first 24 hours will be open to single entries only.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com or the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook.

