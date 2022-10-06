Connect with us

News

Tommy Cunningham Gearing Up for Fall Throwdown in T-Town

Published

Tommy Cunningham is ready to return to competing in the Mid-West Drag Racing Series, and he will be doing so at the fall Throwdown in T-Town this weekend (Oct. 6-8). He is bringing out his supercharged ’67 Mustang Pro Mod, and Cunningham is eager for success.

“We’re feeling good,” he said. “We haven’t run as well as we like this season, and we’ve missed a few races. We’re anxious to get back out there, and we’ve made a few changes since we last raced in St. Louis. We hope to lay down a good qualifying pass when the time comes and be one of the last few cars on Saturday night.”

Cunningham and his crew are looking for better control on their tune; therefore, they made a few changes to the Mustang he’s been racing since 2018. “We went with the Fuel Tech 600 with coil on plug,” he explained. “We’re trying to get away from the Mag and get us a little more tuneability.” In preparation for the Throwdown in T-Town, Cunningham spent a few days testing to feel out the car and its new tune-up.

However, the Kentucky native is no stranger to winning in the MWDRS and credits his accomplishments to his crew. It’s no secret that Cunningham is very family-focused. Family is an important thread that is sewn throughout his various companies, as well as within his race efforts.

“Dad tunes the car and will be making all the calls with the help of Jeff Pierce. My dad has tuned the car for every pass I’ve been down the track. That’s one thing that never really changes for us. If we struggle, we struggle as a team. If we’re doing good, we do good as a team,” Cunningham explained.

The Throwdown in T-Town is one of Osage Casino & Hotel Tulsa Raceway Park’s largest events. The event typically draws a crowd of 30,000 to 50,000 spectators. Not only is Cunningham looking forward to laying down a few good passes and hopefully taking the Stroud Safety Pro Mod title away from Keith Haney, but he’s also looking forward to putting on a good show for the fans.

“Keith Haney, the founder of MWDRS and co-owner of the track with Todd Martin – they do a great job promoting the event, and it’s free to spectators, so it’s going to be an awesome event,” Cunningham stated. “Any fans or spectators in the area should come out. It’s a really good event, and Tulsa Raceway Park is family-friendly.

“Plus, the way the weather is here this weekend, I bet there are a few records broken,” he followed up.

