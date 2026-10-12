Tom Martino Wins Famed Halloween Classic ‘Gremlin’ at Norwalk

This past weekend, former PDRA Top Dragster world champion Tom Martino made the trip from Youngstown, Ohio, with his team to compete in Summit Motorsports Park’s 53rd Annual Halloween Classic.

Martino entered his Lucas Oil-backed Top Dragster in the Top Gun Shootout, which showcased the quickest eight Top Sportsman (door car) entries vs. the quickest eight Top Dragster (open-bodied) entries on the property. Martino laid down a 3.79 during qualifying to earn the No. 2 qualifying spot for the event and went through four rounds of competition to win one of the most coveted trophies in all of drag racing, Summit Motorsports Park’s famed Gremlin.

“It was fun to run with the door car,” states crew chief Ryan Martino. “It’s something we typically don’t get to do throughout the season. Heading into the semifinals, we were the last dragster standing. It was nice to bring home a win for the dragsters.”

“It truly means something when you win at America’s Racetrack,” adds Tom. “Summit Motorsports Park always brings out the best of the best when it comes to competition. There were a lot of well decorated racers in our 16-car field and to win this event means the world to our team.

“We would like to personally thank the Bader family and the always incredible, hardworking staff at Summit Motorsports Park for making every event a top tier experience for all. The Halloween Classic is a Sunday-to-Sunday marathon which includes daily activities for all from sun-up to sun-down. We heard there were 1,000+ competitors on the property, and in true Bader fashion, there was never a dull moment. If you’ve never experienced the Halloween Classic, make sure you add it to your list for 2027!” concludes Tom.

“Following our win, we had over 500 families stop through our pit area during Summit Motorsports Park’s annual ‘Trick or Treat’ session before receiving our Gremlin. That’s what it’s all about…family, fun, and memories for a lifetime,” concludes Ryan.

The Martinos would like to thank Lucas Oil Products, B&T Express, ProCharger, Strange Engineering, Mickey Thompson Tires, NGK Spark Plugs, Fel-Pro Performance Gaskets, Rossler Transmissions, XS Power Batteries, FTI Performance, PAR Racing Engines, K&N Filters, Lyden Oil Company, R&R Autobody, Race Star Wheels, Haus Auto Group, and Pier Graphics for their continued support.

You can follow the Martinos daily adventures @MartinoMotorsports on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

This story was originally published on October 12, 2026.