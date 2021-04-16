Tom Kundrik Joins Boninfante Group as ProTorque’s Director of Motorsports and Sales

THE BONINFANTE GROUP has hired Tom Kundrik, one of the most respected key players in the drag racing and performance industry, to come on board as ProTorque’s Director of Motorsports and Sales, effective immediately.

Over the years, ProTorque’s commitment to quality and customer service has been a major proponent in the company’s tremendous growth and success. Now, ProTorque’s president, Joe Rivera, is making bold moves to continue to improve the company’s service and support.

ADVERTISEMENT



“ProTorque has added an industry icon to our team,” stated Rivera, whose proactive insights enabled Kundrik’s hire. “Tommy is joining us to handle what we believe will be an overwhelming response to the new, patent-pending technology we have in development and which has already set records.”

Kundrik is well known throughout the performance aftermarket industry as a leader and a subject matter expert, as well as for his successful career at Mickey Thompson Performance Wheels & Tires which began in 2006. As the Motorsports Manager for M/T, Kundrik was a part of the team that spearheaded the development and advancement of radial tire performance. Through his past decade of work running the motorsports team, which included product development and deployment, Kundrik helped to completely revolutionize not only radial racing, but the entire drag racing market itself.

“We have assembled an absolute dream team to further solidify the fact that we are the pinnacle in the driveline industry,” Rivera explained of the Boninfante Brands group, which also includes the legendary Rob Boninfante of Boninfante Friction and Kenny Smith of Kenny’s Diesel. “We are proud to offer comprehensive solutions for all forms of power performance.”

In addition to fielding customer service calls and offering technical support over the phone for ProTorque, Kundrik will be actively traveling the country to attend relevant drag racing events to also provide exceptional on-site service and support for customers.

“I’m looking forward to helping ProTorque, Boninfante, and Kenny’s to innovate in the market and take their programs to the next level,” added Kundrik, who will facilitate the launch of several new product lines, including supercharger-specific torque converters for ProTorque. “There’s no doubt these guys offer the best product out there, and now we’ll be able to couple that with the best service in the industry.”

Rivera and Kundrik both have made hugely positive impacts on drag racing, and with Kundrik bringing his expertise, insights, and corporate experience to ProTorque, that progress will continue to gain momentum while simultaneously expanding ProTorque’s offerings to additional markets. To learn more, or to order, please visit ProTorque.com or call ProTorque directly at (631) 218-8700.

Comments