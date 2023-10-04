Tom Gunner Finds Success at Small Tire Gangstas Short & Sweet Edition

Small Tire Gangstas Short & Sweet was nothing short of an adrenaline-filled, good time. The event marked its second edition of no prep drag racing at Yello Belly Dragstrip in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Tom Gunner, also known as “Jimmy Dale” from Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, once again spearheaded the event. Five classes were set for Small Tire Gangstas Short & Sweet.

With a whopping $15,000 prize money looming above class purses, the stakes were undeniably sky-high. The Lil’ Gangstas class was a show-stealer, featuring the edge-of-your-seat excitement of small tire racing on a 5.30-index no-prep surface. More than 44 Lil’ Gangsta cars were on the iconic property to race for the cash and bragging rights. The winner of this class not only took the prestige of triumphing over the rest but also pocketed a cool $5,000 on top of buy-ins.

Victory was sweetened with the iconic Small Tire Gangsta chain, a custom Nitrous Express bottle, a plaque, and, of course, the prize money. “Every class paid over 5,000 to win as well that’s something I’m proud of,” said Gunner. “I couldn’t be any happier with how the event ran – it was super smooth with no drama, wrecks, oil downs or leaks. There was tons of side-by-side action, tons of upsets and over 100 cars on the property for a one day event.”

The number of states and regions represented, with racers hailing from California, Colorado, New York, and even Mexico. More than $30,000 was paid out over four classes.

As the sun set on the Yello Belly Dragstrip, it was clear that the event had etched another golden chapter in Small Tire Gangstas racing history. The next installment of Small Tire Gangstas, Struggle City, is set for April 2024.