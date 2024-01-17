Connect with us

Todd Martin Welcomes Ellis Manufacturing to Lethal Threat Pro Mod Team Along with New Pro Mod for 2024 Season

Shari Martin photos

Long-time Pro Mod racer Todd Martin just took delivery of his new Larry Jeffers-built Pro Mod. Martin has competed for 24 years in Pro Mod as well as the Mid-West Drag Racing Series since its inception.

Martin, co-owner of Tulsa Raceway Park, has been competing in Pro Mod for 24 years, finishing in the top ten in points several seasons. After a long history racing drag bikes, Martin made the move to four wheels in 2000.

Martin’s previous Pro Mod was sold at the Fall Throwdown in T-town to a group of racers from Finland. They sent the Mustang off in style with a Pro Mod Slammers win, and the quickest pass the Finnish racers had seen.

Coming on board with Lethal Threat Racing are Martin’s long-time friends Clay Holmboe and Ellis Manufacturing. Clay and his brother Luke have been friends with Martin for years. Furthermore, Ellis is located in Oklahoma City and is a leader in construction materials.

“We are so glad to be on board with Todd and have his Pro Mod in our booth in Vegas,” stated Ellis Manufacturing President Clay Holmboe. “Todd is a good buddy, and it just makes sense for both of us. Anything we can do to get the Ellis name out there and further Todd’s racing is a win for both of us.”

Along with the partnership with Ellis Manufacturing, the Lethal Threat Pro Mod will be on display at the World of Concrete Show in Las Vegas January 22-25, 2024.

“We are very excited to partner together after a long friendship with Clay and Luke at Ellis Manufacturing,” said Martin. “I’ve known these guys a long time, playing golf and poker almost every week. Billy Chase will be driving the rig out west to display the car, and we are excited about the unveiling.”

The new Lethal Threat Pro Mod is a 2023 Mustang built by Larry Jeffers Race Cars with a 526CI PJS Racing powerplant. The Mustang sports a FuelTech EFI fuel system with a PSI Supercharger and a 3-speed Lenco Transmission.

“Special thanks to LJRC, Brandon and Cole Pesz of PJS Racing Engines, FuelTech, and of course, my crew Billy Chase, Tim Loyd, Jessica Riggs, my core team,” stated Martin. “With these major players, we have a great chance to win.”

Martin’s new Pro Mod will make its competition debut at the season-opener of the Mid-West Pro Mod Series on March 14-16, 2024, at Xtreme Raceway Park in Ferris, Texas, just outside of Dallas.

