Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Todd Knight Overcomes the Odds to Win Midwest Bracketfest at Eddyville

Published

At the heart of Iowa’s drag racing scene, Eddyville Raceway Park, known nationwide as one of the Midwest’s premiere eighth-mile facilities, was the stage for a thrilling showdown at the Advantage RV’s Midwest Bracketfest powered by Go Lithium this past weekend. Among the lineup of skilled drivers, one story stood above the rest. Todd Knight, against all odds, dominated the drag strip, driving the Tin Soldier dragster to an impressive $11,000 victory on Sunday.

Knight’s victory was far from easy, as he grappled with significant mechanical issues that beset the Tin Soldier dragster on Saturday. Troubles with the ProCharger required Knight to demonstrate not only his skills as a driver but also his mechanical expertise. Unfazed by the challenge, he made the necessary changes to run the car naturally aspirated (knocking nearly a second off the car’s usual elapsed time).

“I had to be honest on the dial,” Knight explained. “I’d look back and if he wasn’t there, dump it. I just tried to cut the tree down and not get on the brakes too early.”

Knight’s calculated approach paid off. He navigated the final round with a remarkable .019 package, turning on the final win light and besting nearly 300 other entries. His opponent, Jared Micetich, lagged behind on the hit and fell short, being one above.

Knight’s stunning performance was a testament to his resilience and his dedication to his craft, proving that even against the toughest odds, victory is attainable. The Tin Soldier dragster, under Knight’s deft handling, emerged as the triumphant victor at the Midwest Bracketfest, marking a memorable weekend at Eddyville Raceway Park.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.