Todd Knight Overcomes the Odds to Win Midwest Bracketfest at Eddyville

At the heart of Iowa’s drag racing scene, Eddyville Raceway Park, known nationwide as one of the Midwest’s premiere eighth-mile facilities, was the stage for a thrilling showdown at the Advantage RV’s Midwest Bracketfest powered by Go Lithium this past weekend. Among the lineup of skilled drivers, one story stood above the rest. Todd Knight, against all odds, dominated the drag strip, driving the Tin Soldier dragster to an impressive $11,000 victory on Sunday.

Knight’s victory was far from easy, as he grappled with significant mechanical issues that beset the Tin Soldier dragster on Saturday. Troubles with the ProCharger required Knight to demonstrate not only his skills as a driver but also his mechanical expertise. Unfazed by the challenge, he made the necessary changes to run the car naturally aspirated (knocking nearly a second off the car’s usual elapsed time).

“I had to be honest on the dial,” Knight explained. “I’d look back and if he wasn’t there, dump it. I just tried to cut the tree down and not get on the brakes too early.”

Knight’s calculated approach paid off. He navigated the final round with a remarkable .019 package, turning on the final win light and besting nearly 300 other entries. His opponent, Jared Micetich, lagged behind on the hit and fell short, being one above.

Knight’s stunning performance was a testament to his resilience and his dedication to his craft, proving that even against the toughest odds, victory is attainable. The Tin Soldier dragster, under Knight’s deft handling, emerged as the triumphant victor at the Midwest Bracketfest, marking a memorable weekend at Eddyville Raceway Park.