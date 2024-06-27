TJ Zizzo Eager to Build on Early Season Momentum in Norwalk

Heading into the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, June 28-30, TJ Zizzo and the Rust-Oleum Top Fuel team are looking to build on their early season success at Chicago’s Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 Nationals. Zizzo ran to his first career No. 1 qualifier at his hometown race in mid-May and recorded a quarterfinal finish. The weekend was a huge success for the part-time operation and gave Zizzo and the Rust-Oleum team a huge boost of confidence as they head to Norwalk, Ohio this weekend.

“Chicago was a dream weekend for this Rust-Oleum Top Fuel team,” said Zizzo. “No one sees all the hard work and the hundreds of hours that my mostly volunteer crew puts in. I brought them all on stage for the pre-race ceremony to recognize the whole team when we were No. 1 and I hope we can do that again in Norwalk.”

NHRA Route 66 Nationals

Throughout his career Zizzo and the Zizzo Racing operation that is owned by his father Anthony Zizzo have brought a level of professionalism and passion to every race. The team has raced to one final round, the 2020 NHRA Summernationals in Indianapolis, a race that was delayed by weather and their ongoing development with new parts and equipment have continued to elevate their race team. They are considered a threat to the competition every race they enter. The fact that they are not on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series full time is not a concern for Zizzo.



“I have a very busy business and family schedule, so we race every opportunity we get thanks to the support from Rust-Oleum and all our other marketing partners,” said Zizzo. “Our number one goal every time we do race is to have fun and represent our sponsors and the sport to the best of our ability. We race at some of the most popular events that make sense for our team and the Norwalk race is a big deal. The Bader family that owns the facility does an amazing job of promoting the event. I can’t wait to get to the track.”



This will be Zizzo’s third Summit Racing Equipment Nationals with his best effort coming at the 2012 race when he qualified No. 11 and outran No. 6 qualifier Cory McClenathan in the first round before bowing out to David Grubnic in the quarterfinal round. Last year Zizzo narrowly missed qualifying for one of the quickest fields in NHRA history, finishing the two days of preliminary runs sitting No. 17 for the 16-racecar field. Zizzo took the missed opportunity in stride.

“Last year in Norwalk was a tough race but you have to take your lumps sometimes,” said Zizzo. “Top Fuel is one of the toughest classes in motorsports. We learned a lot and that was the biggest positive. Every time we take the Rust-Oleum Top Fuel dragster down the track we are one step closer to winning our first national event. Norwalk has amazing fans and last year they were super supportive. We want to go back this year and give them even more reasons to cheer on our team.”



This season, Zizzo plans on racing a handful of events following the race in Norwalk with the prestigious U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis Labor Day weekend next on his schedule. The veteran driver isn’t looking beyond this weekend, but he knows the on-track experience of every national event makes his whole team better.



“This is our second race of the season, and we want to keep moving in the right direction,” said Zizzo. “Chicago was a big step for us. We were the quickest car all weekend and I think conditions could be similar in Norwalk. We want to prove Chicago wasn’t a fluke, but we also want to make the most of our weekend with the fans. One of the best parts of being at the races is seeing the fans, the families and just putting a smile on their face.”



For the Rust-Oleum Top Fuel team which also receives marketing support from Dundee Heating and AC, Indak, Blager Concrete, Master Truck and Trailer and recently announced an extension with Button Transportation, they will get their first chance to impress the crowd Friday, June 28 when Top Fuel has two qualifying sessions. The entire field will get two more runs on Saturday to try and race into the top 16. Sunday, June 30, final eliminations will begin at noon ET with the race being broadcast nationally on FS1.

