Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

TJ Zizzo Brings New Car, Same Attitude to NHRA Route 66 Nationals

Published

When fan favorite TJ Zizzo made his final pass at the 2021 NHRA Midwest Nationals in St. Louis, the second-generation Top Fuel driver knew he needed to make a change if he was going to seriously chase his dream. Zizzo has passionately worked and fought to make a name for himself battling the biggest stars in the NHRA for the past three decades. His efforts have paid off to a limited degree with a strong fan following and a final round appearance in 2020. The return of professional drag racing to Rt. 66 Raceway in Joliet, Ill. for the Gerber Collision and Glass Rt. 66 NHRA Nationals, May 19-21, has provided Zizzo and his Rust-Oleum backed Top Fuel dragster team, known across the sport as the Rust-Oleum Rocket, the chance to keep the dream alive.

“It’s great to go out to my hometown track again,” said Zizzo. “We haven’t competed there since 2019 and my phone has been ringing off the hook since news came out that the Gerber Collision and Glass Nationals were coming back to town. That’s a big deal to us since so many of our marketing partners are from the Chicagoland area. My family and friends can all go to the races.”

One of the latest elements for Zizzo will be the addition of a new race car thanks to a generous offer by NHRA Hall of Fame driver and team owner, Don Schumacher. For years, Zizzo and his team competed on a budget repurposing quality parts and chassis to race with the better funded teams. They made a gallant effort and saw flashes of success. Zizzo feels like his career could now be turning a corner with an updated Top Fuel dragster.

“After St. Louis 2021, we knew we couldn’t keep up with the best in the sport anymore,” said Zizzo. “We really tried hard with our older equipment and car but we knew we needed to change. Don Schumacher reached out to us and offered to build a car that could be competitive.”

The commitment and rededication to racing was not an easy decision for Zizzo, who also owns and operates a thriving auto body and paint business outside of Chicago. He had been able to keep his quality team of crew members intact but investing in a race team was not a decision he took lightly. Luckily, he had the support of his family, his team and long-time marketing partners like Rust-Oleum.

“I hesitated for a long time and it was actually my son, Nick, and my dad, Tony, who ultimately made the decision for us to say, ‘Let’s go ahead and do this’ so we could compete at the very highest level. I also couldn’t have done this without the support and encouragement of my team,” said Zizzo. “Getting everything right goes beyond the parts when it comes to making a difference. In fact, it took us a solid year to get this car ready to go out here and pass. We haven’t had a chance in my entire 30-plus years of driving to have the same equipment that our competitors have. We’ve always been a little behind.”

Recently the team tested at Lucas Oil Raceway Park in Indianapolis and Zizzo was very pleased with the results. The 12,000-horsepower Rust-Oleum Top Fuel dragster made quick and consistent passes that gave the team the confidence to make the commitment to race in Chicago.

“It was amazing. Just standing on the gas to do a burnout in one of these cars is exciting,” said Zizzo. “There are all new sights and sounds in this Rust-Oleum Top Fuel dragster and it felt fantastic. This car just went straight down the racetrack. Our old car never did that. I can’t wait to get to Joliet and see what we can do.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Top Fuel qualifying begins on Friday, May 19, and continues Saturday, May 20. Zizzo and the Rust-Oleum Rocket team will once again host a pancake breakfast on Saturday morning in their pit area which will be a welcome addition to race festivities. Final eliminations for the 16 quickest Top Fuel dragsters will take place on Sunday, May 21 and the race will be broadcast nationally on FS1. Fans can buy tickets to see Zizzo and the Rust-Oleum Top Fuel dragster at www.nhra.com.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

6 days ago

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.