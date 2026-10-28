Title Hopes Apparent For Funny Car’s Matt Hagan at MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals Powered by Dodge

When it comes to consistency in the Funny Car ranks in 2026, nobody has been better than Matt Hagan.

The four-time world champion for Tony Stewart Racing has been a model of consistency through 18 races and it’s a major reason why he’s the points leader and on the verge of a fifth world title heading into this weekend’s MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hagan has four wins and seven trips to the final round in NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series action in 2026, with only two first-round losses. That is a massive feat in a class that is loaded with contenders, but that consistency has paved the way for a significant points lead with two races left.

He’s collected three final-round appearances, including a Rockingham win, in four Countdown to the Championship playoff races thus far, and with the other event being a semifinal finish, it’s allowed Hagan to build a 98-point lead over Jordan Vandergriff and 119 points over Dallas winner J.R. Todd in his 12,000-horsepower Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car.

Hagan is also the defending event winner in Las Vegas, as he looks to again put on a show at his sponsor’s race – all with a fifth championship on the line.

“The whole week in Vegas is out of control. I don’t care whether or not we’re partying, it’s just Vegas — the time change, the media, the sponsors that come out, all the dinners, MOPAR and Dodge sponsoring the event, then SEMA. It’ll be a marathon being out there,” Hagan said.

“That being said, Vegas has been really kind to us and Pomona’s definitely been kind to us, so we’re closing out the season at tracks where we have great data to work off of. I just want to dig deep, work hard for this team, for Mike Knudsen. We’re trying to get him his first championship as a crew chief. I just need to do my job on the starting line and keep the car in the groove. It’s not all about me, not all about winning number five, it’s about this team, about solidifying this team and its leadership as championship caliber.”

Last season, Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all claimed victories in Las Vegas. This year’s race will once again be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 1.

It is the 19th of 20 races in NHRA’s 75th anniversary season and the fifth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, and there’s history on the line for Hagan. A fifth championship would put Hagan with legendary John Force as the only drivers in Funny Car history with five or more championships.

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That’s a major deal during NHRA’s milestone season, but Hagan also knows he has work to do. Vandergriff and Todd are eager to close the gap in Vegas to set up a marquee showdown in Pomona, but Hagan will also have to ward off the likes of back-to-back world champ Austin Prock, Jack Beckman and Ron Capps.

“I’m just proud of my guys,” Hagan said. “They’re putting a great race car underneath me. Each Countdown race we’ve continued to build our points lead and that’s just what you have to do to win a championship. Two more races to go, but if we continue the way we’re going, things should work out the way they’re supposed to.”

Top Fuel’s Shawn Langdon has an opportunity to clinch his second world title in Las Vegas, as he currently holds a 139-point lead over teammate and reigning world champ Doug Kalitta. Other top names include Tony Stewart, Antron Brown and Maddi Gordon.

There’s a tight battle brewing in Pro Stock, as Glenn jumped back in the points lead heading to Vegas. His lead, though, is just 14 points over Greg Stanfield, 41 more than Matt Hartford and 78 over six-time champ Greg Anderson.

Two-time world champion Herrera won last year’s MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge over Angie Smith. Reigning champ Richard Gadson leads the points, while six-time world champ and Dallas winner Matt Smith is third.

The MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge will also feature exciting competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and the Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier E.T. Finals, where world champions will be crowned in several categories. The event also marks the final race of the popular JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Series presented by Elite Motorsports.

Vegas race fans can also enjoy special pre-race ceremonies on Sunday, along with the SealMaster Track Walk. Another can’t-miss experience is the winner’s circle celebration, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners. As always, every ticket is a pit pass to the most powerful motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action as they service their cars, get autographs from their favorite drivers and more. They can also visit the midway for displays, merchandise, food and fun.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 12:45 and 3:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Oct. 30, followed by the final two rounds on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 1. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, followed by eliminations at 5 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, call 800-644-4444 or visit LVMS.com. Children 12 and under are admitted free in general admission areas with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit NHRA.com.

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This story was originally published on October 28, 2026.