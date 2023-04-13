Connect with us

News

Tim Wilkerson Ready To Turn Corner At Four-Wide Nationals



Tim Wilkerson is looking to continue the momentum he and his SCAG Power Equipment/Levi, Ray & Shoup team have started this year at the Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Wilkerson knows what it takes to win at a four-wide event. As a matter of fact, he hoisted a Wally at the 2008 Four-Wide Nationals and in 2019 claimed the No. 1 qualifier position. In 2o22, Tim Wilkerson of JCM Racing qualified eighth but made an early exit in round one.

“[We’re] looking forward to heading to Vegas for the four-wides,” said Wilkerson. “We usually do pretty well at those deals. Our SCAG/LRS Mustang is running better each weekend, and I think we’re starting to turn a corner.”

Wilkerson joined JCM Racing for the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. A 22-time Funny Car winner, Wilkerson is an industry anomaly as he serves as both the driver and tuner of his 11,000-horsepower Ford Mustang, newly brandished with SCAG Power Equipment.

“We have a large group of SCAG dealers coming out, and I’m pretty excited because I don’t think any of them have seen a four-wide race before, so it’ll be fun,” said Wilkerson.

At the previous NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series event, the Lucas Oil Winternational, Wilkerson secured a sixth-place qualifying spot. He then went on to a quarterfinal finish, defeating Chad Green. However, Terry Haddock crossed the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip finish line first in round two of eliminations.

