Tim Wilkerson to Race Trick Flow Funny Car at Norwalk

Fan favorite NHRA Funny Car driver Tim Wilkerson will debut a Trick Flow Specialties Ford Mustang Funny Car at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals. The 22-time Funny Car national event winner, who most recently earned runner-up finish at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, will switch from his familiar green and black Levi, Ray & Shoup livery to Trick Flow’s dynamic blue and orange for this exciting race.

Wilkerson will be chasing his second win at America’s Racetrack, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio. The veteran driver won the wildly popular NHRA national event in 2010, defeating John Force in the final.

“We are excited to be representing Trick Flow Specialties this weekend at Norwalk,” said Wilkerson, who has 47 career Funny Car final round appearances. “We have a great relationship with Summit Racing Equipment and Trick Flow Specialties is a great partner. This weekend will be a huge event and we will be looking to go some rounds and get back into the winner’s circle at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park.”

So far this season Wilkerson has a semifinal finish at the NHRA Arizona Nationals and a final round appearance at last weekend’s Bristol Dragway. The team owner, driver and crew chief has guided his team to eight qualifying starts from the top half of the field through the first eight races. Wilkerson has enjoyed the support of Levi, Ray & Shoup and Summit Racing Equipment as he battles some of the toughest Funny Car drivers and teams in the modern era. The addition of Trick Flow Specialties for the Summit Racing Equipment Nationals will give the team an added boost this weekend.

Trick Flow Specialties manufactures aluminum cylinder heads, intake manifolds, top end kits, camshaft and valvetrain components, and other performance parts for Chevrolet, Ford, and Chrysler V8 engines. Located in Tallmadge, Ohio, Trick Flow does all product engineering, pattern-making, CNC machining, assembly, and dyno testing in-house to ensure customers get exceptional quality and Ultimate Bolt-On Performance™, right out of the box.

“We are thrilled to have Tim representing Trick Flow Specialties this weekend,” said Josh Cook, Trick Flow Manager. “Big thanks go to Summit Racing for helping us put this deal together. There is nothing more exciting than NHRA drag racing, and we’re proud to have our team, customers, and guests at the race to support Team Wilkerson.”

Wilkerson will unveil the Trick Flow Specialties Ford Mustang at a special Meet and Greet and Cruise In at Summit Racing Equipment in Tallmadge, Ohio on Wednesday, June 22 from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Wilkerson will begin his quest for a victory at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals during qualifying on Friday and Saturday with final eliminations scheduled for 11 am ET on Sunday morning. Fans will be able to tune in to FOX for live racing coverage Sunday beginning at 3 pm ET.

