Tim Wilkerson Sees Promise with New ‘Countdown Combination’ During Brainerd Race

With two wins in three final-round appearances so far in 2023, driver-tuner Tim Wilkerson was looking to break through for his first Brainerd International Raceway victory on Sunday during the NHRA Brainerd Nationals. Aboard the SCAG Power Equipment/Levi, Ray & Shoup Ford Mustang, Wilkerson earned five bonus points during qualifying by powering to the quickest run of the third session, and second-quickest run in the fourth and final qualifying round. While ‘Wilk’ was strong on Saturday, a loss of traction in Friday night’s ‘field setting’ Q2 round caused him to miss out on a top-seeded starting position, and he started race day from the No. 9 spot.



Wilkerson carried the momentum from Saturday’s qualifying laps into Sunday’s elimination rounds, ripping off a stout 3.883-second at 331.69 MPH pass to defeat Alexis DeJoria’s 3.906 E.T. His run was the quickest of the round and allowed him the advantage of lane choice over reigning Funny Car world champion, Ron Capps. The veteran drivers lined up side-by-side ready to dual for a spot in the semifinals. Wilkerson moved first but his hopes of a first Brainerd triumph went up in smoke as his machine lost traction as soon as he stood on the throttle while Capps made a clean pass in the opposite lane to advance.



“Nice runs all weekend until E2,” said Wilkerson. “I’m very upset about my performance in E2 there but we’re running an all-new clutch program here for the Countdown, and this was part of learning that. I hope it keeps reacting the way it had been prior to the second round because it’s really acting good. But, we’ll go to Indy and the plan is, to keep running as good as we have been.”



The Maynard Wilkerson Racing team occupies the No. 7 position in the Funny Car rankings. Only one race remains before the playoff starting positions are set. With the unique points-and-a-half format at the upcoming NHRA U.S. Nationals, Wilkerson has an opportunity to move into the top five when he returns to Indianapolis Raceway Park, Sept. 1 – 4.