Tim Wilkerson Runs Red In Eliminations But Boosted By Performance Of SCAG/LRS Funny Car

Tim Wilkerson came into the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals looking for a strong weekend at a track where he was victorious in 2010 and a facility that carries the name of his long-time sponsor, Summit Racing Equipment.



Wilkerson’s SCAG Power Equipment/Levi, Ray & Shoup Ford Mustang unloaded off the truck with a stout pass of 3.941 seconds in the one-and-only round of qualifying on Friday due to weather. The performance allowed the team to lean on their 11,000-horsepower Funny Car, and they blasted to a run of 3.903 seconds in Q2 that placed Wilkerson fifth on the Funny Car ladder. With the run, he picked up two valuable bonus points for posting the second-quickest pass of the session.



In eliminations, Wilkerson faced Blake Alexander, who was qualified 12th. Both cars staged nearly identically, but in an uncharacteristic moment for Wilkerson, he stood on the throttle too early and red-lit by .015 seconds giving Alexander the win.



“I had a good car all weekend and got it rolled in there a little too far first round this morning. I thought I saw all kinds of yellow. I’m still analyzing whether it just tried to pull the tire out of the beam or what it did, but not a good day for red lights that’s for sure,” said Wilkerson following the race. “It wasn’t what I wanted to do, of course. I had a good car all weekend. I’m usually good for one of them a year, so hopefully this can be my ‘one and done’ with red lights for the season.”



The entire JCM organization raced with heavy hearts this weekend following the passing of team co-owner Cathi Maynard on Friday. She was an integral part of the team owned in conjunction with her husband, Joe Maynard, and partners Eric and Kim Lehman and was the organization’s biggest cheerleader.



“I’ve talked with Joe numerous times this weekend. This team is all about Cathi’s legacy, and we want to make her proud,” Wilkerson continued. “We miss her. It was a blessing to have known her, but we know she’s in a better place now.”



The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series returns to action with the start of the Western Swing at the Mile High Nationals in Denver, July 14-16. Wilkerson will begin ‘The Swing’ from seventh in the Funny Car standings.