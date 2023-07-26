Connect with us

News

Tim Wilkerson Riding Winning Wave Of Momentum Into Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals

Published

NHRA Funny Car driver Tim Wilkerson is all set to make a splash at the upcoming Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals after a victory at the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals. The is on fire, and the racing world is eagerly anticipating another thrilling performance from him.

Wilkerson, the driver of the SCAG Power Equipment/Levi, Ray & Shoup Ford Mustang, has two previous Sonoma Nationals victories in 2004 and 2009. Additionally, he secured runner-up positions in 2011 and 2017, further establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with at this event.

During last year’s NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Wilkerson qualified seventh but faced an early exit in the first round after being defeated by J.R. Todd. However, he is determined to change that narrative this year and build on his recent triumph.

The most recent event in Seattle showcased Wilkerson’s exceptional skills and his car’s undeniable potential. He qualified sixth and proceeded to dominate the competition, defeating formidable opponents Matt Hagan, Ron Capps, Blake Alexander, and eventually J.R. Todd in the finals to claim the championship. This victory has filled him with confidence, and he is now focused on securing a second consecutive win at the Sonoma Nationals.

Excitement builds as Wilkerson gears up to participate in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Funny Car Challenge on Saturday, where he will compete for a $10,000 purse and three championship bonus points. Fans can meet Wilkerson during the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge driver autograph session at the Mission Foods midway display on Saturday, July 29, from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m.

Tim Wilkerson shared his thoughts on his recent success and his aspirations for the upcoming event, stating, “We changed a lot of things going into Seattle and are happy with the results so far. I’ve got to thank my guys for sticking with me as we worked through the kinks; they’re doing a great job and I’m so proud of them. Winning Seattle was a great thing, and hopefully we can carry that momentum into our race in Sonoma this weekend and who knows, maybe we can go back-to-back with wins. I’d love nothing more than to do that for my guys, our supporters at SCAG and LRS, and the Maynards.”

Wilkerson remains focused and optimistic about his chances in Sonoma, especially considering the favorable conditions that the track offers. He aims to deliver outstanding performances during each session, securing top three elapsed times and positioning himself for a successful run on Sunday.

