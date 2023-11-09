Tim Wilkerson Ready to ‘Bounce Back’ in Pomona at In-N-Out Burger NHRA Nationals

Tim Wilkerson, driver of the SCAG Power Equipment/Levi, Ray & Shoup Ford Mustang, is preparing for a powerful conclusion to the season at the NHRA Finals. Currently positioned eigth in the Countdown to the Championship and trailing by 269 points, Wilkerson is primed to make a significant impact at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, where his track record shines with a 1998 event runner-up title and two No. 1 qualifier accolades.

Reflecting on his journey this year, Wilkerson’s tenacity is evident through his 2022 NHRA Finals performance, where he impressively qualified eighth and finished in the quarterfinals. Despite a challenging outing at the last event in Las Vegas, Wilkerson’s 2023 statistics boast two wins and one runner-up finish across 20 races, underscoring his remarkable consistency and skill.

Wilkerson’s career has been marked by extraordinary achievements, including his career-best speed of 336.91 MPH recorded in Pomona last year. His legacy continues with 18 top-10 finishes, and he is ambitiously aiming for his 16th consecutive ranked finish. The 2023 season has already been highlighted by his milestone 50th final round and victories in Joliet, Illinois, and Seattle, coupled with two appearances in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge specialty race.

Looking ahead to the finals, Wilkerson is focused on more than just crossing the finish line; he’s aiming to disrupt the standings and challenge his competitors. “I’m looking to bounce back from a really awful weekend in Vegas, blow-up wise. Then, hopefully end the year with a win for our whole SCAG Ford Maynard Wilkerson Racing team,” stated Wilkerson. His fighting spirit remains unshaken as he adds, “We had some great standout moments this year, including a win at one of the facilities I consider a home track, and now we want to close out the year strong. We’re not in the championship hunt, but we’re looking forward to playing spoiler and making the teams still in the chase really work for it.”