Tim Wilkerson Looking Forward To Returning To Memorable Topeka Track

Tim Wilkerson, the iconic driver of the SCAG Power Equipment/Levi, Ray & Shoup Ford Mustang, is set to take the stage once again at the Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor.

Wilkerson has previously clinched the two-time runner-up position in the years 2002 and 2008. During the 2022 Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, Wilkerson showed an impressive performance by qualifying sixth. However, his journey was cut short in the first round when he was defeated by Ron Capps.

An the Denso Sonoma Nationals, Wilkerson exhibited a strong race performance by qualifying fourth. He advanced past the first round by defeating Alex Laughlin but met his match in the quarterfinals, where he was taken down by Matt Hagan.

Wilkerson’s racing journey has many milestones, one of which includes capturing his first national event win way back in 1994. This memorable victory took place while he was competing in the Top Alcohol Funny Car category at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Reflecting on his upcoming race, Wilkerson shared, “I’m really looking forward to going to Topeka. I actually got my first national event win there in my (Top) Alcohol Funny Car, so it’s always a special place for me. Looking at the forecast, the weather is going to be hot and nasty it appears, and that’s right up our alley. We have a good hot-weather tune-up, so this weekend’s conditions should work in our favor. Hopefully, we can bring home another victory for the SCAG/LRS Ford Mustang, and I can get a Funny Car trophy there to go with my Topeka Alcohol (Funny Car) trophy.”