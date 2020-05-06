Tim Wilkerson Issues ‘Food is Fuel Challenge’

Wilkerson’s Service Center, owned and operated by NHRA nitro Funny Car driver Tim Wilkerson, is hoping to inspire the community to rise in support of those who need it most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wilkerson, driver of the Levi, Ray & Shoup Ford Mustang in the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series, is aiming to help raise $1 million for the Central Illinois Foodbank with what the nitro pilot is calling the “Food is Fuel Challenge.” The foodbank is near and dear to Wilkerson’s heart as it serves the Springfield, Ill., community that he has called home all of his life.

In a show of support that he hopes will encourage a giving spirit, Wilkerson is donating $1,000 to the foodbank, and he challenges 1,000 people or businesses to do the same. Once donations reach $100,000, he will donate another $1,000. For every $100,000 in donations during the Food is Fuel Challenge, Wilkerson has pledged to donate another $1,000.

“If donations get to a million bucks, you’ve cost me 10 grand. God bless you,” he said. “That’s my goal.”

Donors are encouraged to write “Food is Fuel” on the check or in the note section of the donation page at https://www.centralilfoodbank.org/Donate-Now/.

The Central Illinois Foodbank is located at 1937 E. Cook St. in Springfield and delivers food to 21 counties in the area. While Wilkerson’s goal is to raise funds for this local cause, he encourages everyone to look around in their local community to see how they can help.

“We’re all in this together, and helping each other will only make us stronger,” he said.

