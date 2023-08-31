Tim Wilkerson Hunting for Third NHRA U.S. Nationals Wally and Win in Pep Boys All-Star Funny Car Callout

Tim Wilkerson, the driver of the SCAG Power Equipment/Levi, Ray & Shoup Ford Mustang, prepares to showcase his skills once again at the iconic NHRA U.S. Nationals.

A two-time event champion in 2003 and 2021 and a two-time runner-up in 1997 and 2012, Wilerson’s connection to the U.S. Nationals is historic. He’s no stranger to being at the forefront, having secured the No. 1 qualifier position in 1998. Reflecting on the 2022 U.S. Nationals, Wilkerson qualified sixth and managed a commendable quarterfinal finish, overpowering Bobby Bode in round one but subsequently being bested by Bob Tasca in round two of eliminations.

Throughout 2023, Wilkerson’s dedication remained undiminished. Out of 14 races, he proudly stands with two wins and one runner-up finish.

Among the highlights of 2023 is Tim’s qualification for the coveted Pep Boys All-Star Funny Car Callout specialty event. This accolade is reserved for only the top-tier drivers, and Wilkerson has rightfully earned his place. Currently ranking seventh in the Funny Car category, Tim eyes the U.S. Nationals with aspirations to surge into the top five, especially with the points-and-a-half format.

His legacy at the Indy event is undeniable. He made waves with his first final-round appearance in 1997, though eventually succumbing to Whit Bazemore. The subsequent year, 1998, saw Wilkerson proudly clinching his first No. 1 qualifier title.

For fans eager to connect with Tim, an exclusive autograph session awaits at Nitro Alley Stage on Sunday, Sept. 3, from 10:45 – 11:15 a.m. during the Pep Boys All-Star Callout.

Tim shares his enthusiasm, stating, “Really looking forward to having a good weekend at Indy. This weekend’s format is a golden chance for us. Currently at seventh, the tight middle rankings provide us an exciting opportunity. A successful weekend could propel us to fourth or fifth. I’m optimistic, given my favorable track record at Indy. Besides vying for the main trophy, the Pep Boys Callout qualification is a cherry on top. It’s a fantastic spectacle for the fans, and I’m eager to dive into the weekend.”

